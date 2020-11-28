Man lets a huge huntsman spider stay in his house for a year

it-s-viral

Have you ever seen a cockroach in your house whizzing past you? Did you ever notice a lizard peeping from behind that kitchen counter? Have you been the one to encounter a spider chilling in your bathroom? For most, the answers will be “Yes.” If we ask that would you like one of them to be your roommate, then, most people will likely say “No.” This man from Australia, however, is not among them. He shared his home with a huge huntsman spider and that too for a year.

The man named Jake Grey shared an image of the spider on a Facebook page called Australian Spider Identification Page. “Check out this big girl. Been watching her grow over last year. Cairns North Queensland. The mighty huntsman,” he shared. The image was also shared on Instagram by an artist who goes by the name Bosslogic.

Take a look:

On both the platforms, people shared similar reactions. While some called the eight-legged creature magnificent, others reacted with a “Nope.”

“Bruh that’s the spider’s house now,” joked a Facebook user. “So who pays the rent to who?” wittily asked another. “Looks like the size of my dinner plate lol I’m not scared of huntsman but far out if one this size came crawling down the wall I may need a fresh set of undie,” commented a third.

As for this individual on Instagram, they wrote, “What even... is that???” Another person wrote, “At least you won’t have to worry about rodents or small animals or large animals or a full grown person,” expressed another.

Large and long-legged, the huntsman spiders are commonly found in logs, under rocks, on foliage or loose tree bark, reports Daily Mail.

What would you do if you got such a ‘housemate’?