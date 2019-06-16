Man pays over Rs 6 lakh for a villa in online auction, ends up with a tiny strip of land

A South Florida man thought he snagged a deal when he paid $9,100 in an online auction for what he thought was a villa. What he got was a 1-foot-by-100-foot (0.3-meter-by-30-meter) strip of land.

The land, valued at only $50, starts on a curb and goes under a wall separating two villas in the Spring Lake community and then out to the back of the lot.

An official tells the South Florida Sun Sentinel there’s not a lot Kerville Holness can do about his purchase. Holness says he was deceived. He says property appraiser photos linked to the auction site shows a villa being on the parcel he made a bid on.

But the appraiser’s site and information on the county’s tax site also show the negligible value of the property, that there is no building value, that the land takes up only 100 square feet and that the property is one-foot wide, reports South Florida Sun Sentinel.

First Published: Jun 16, 2019 18:12 IST