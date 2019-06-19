Today in New Delhi, India
Man photoshops flat tyre onto his car to get out of work, invokes Twitter’s creativity

Using his editing skills, he photoshopped an image of a flat tire onto a picture of his car and managed to get out of work.

it's viral Updated: Jun 19, 2019 14:46 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Twitter,Photoshop,Images
The tweet has gathered more than 40,000 retweets and over 206,000 “likes”. (Twitter/@PapaBoardslid)

Many of us concoct different stories to get a day off from work. A Twitter user, @PapaBoardslid, did the same but in a way that is now making people praise his creativity. Using his editing skills, he photoshopped an image of a flat tire onto a picture of his car and managed to get out of work.

Captioned “Proudest moment of my life was photoshopping my tire being flat to get out of work, I really finessed,” he shared two images of his car on Twitter. The pictures are before and after images of his car both with and without a flat tyre. Shared on June 13, his tweet has gathered more than 40,000 retweets and over 206,000 “likes”, till now.

Many were impressed by his creativity they showered praises on the post.

It seems that @PapaBoardslide is not the only one who went to impressive lengths to skip a day at work. A few other Twitter users shared their own deceptive tactics too.

Inspired by this tweet, there were some people who took things a little further and shared their own edited versions of the photoshopped picture.

While replying to a Twitter user, who commented on his post, @PapaBoardslid tweeted “I quit this job 2 years ago,” revealing that he no longer works for the place where he used this excuse.

First Published: Jun 19, 2019 14:30 IST

