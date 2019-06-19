Man photoshops flat tyre onto his car to get out of work, invokes Twitter’s creativity

Many of us concoct different stories to get a day off from work. A Twitter user, @PapaBoardslid, did the same but in a way that is now making people praise his creativity. Using his editing skills, he photoshopped an image of a flat tire onto a picture of his car and managed to get out of work.

Captioned “Proudest moment of my life was photoshopping my tire being flat to get out of work, I really finessed,” he shared two images of his car on Twitter. The pictures are before and after images of his car both with and without a flat tyre. Shared on June 13, his tweet has gathered more than 40,000 retweets and over 206,000 “likes”, till now.

Proudest moment of my life was photoshopping my tire being flat to get out of work, I really finessed pic.twitter.com/SaY6Z7Ctmg — Papa Boardslide (@PapaBoardslide) June 13, 2019

Many were impressed by his creativity they showered praises on the post.

In my humble opinion you should be promoted to CEO — kate (k ocho) (@hkyzzle) June 13, 2019

It seems that @PapaBoardslide is not the only one who went to impressive lengths to skip a day at work. A few other Twitter users shared their own deceptive tactics too.

I had friends that used to look at obituaries to get out of work. They'd get out of night shifts by saying they had to go to a wake And would get out of day shifts by having to go to a funeral 🤷‍♀️ — Missy (@MichelleDelNigr) June 14, 2019

Lmfaooo I played a video of an ambulance in the background 😭😭😭 — Kaira ❣ (@_kaiblaze) June 13, 2019

I made fake doctors notes lol — LOVEE JAZZY (@IlyJasmineeee) June 13, 2019

Still doesn’t beat the classic Rory Gilmore excuse: pic.twitter.com/d7v9FomZsk — M u t a n t 🌿 I v y ( J e m ) (@Liliths_Cradle) June 13, 2019

Inspired by this tweet, there were some people who took things a little further and shared their own edited versions of the photoshopped picture.

Should’ve took the whole week off. pic.twitter.com/RbHxAUPaT4 — Mikos Von Beaverhaus III (@iMikosnyc) June 13, 2019

about to see if this works tomorrow. wish me luck 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/8w4aTLPh7z — BRIANMMN (@bwwyyaann) June 13, 2019

House on fire pic.twitter.com/RZ4rXjiwyT — Cesar Castellanos ♛ ♜ ♞ (@_GOATCAST) June 14, 2019

He’s pullin up fr pic.twitter.com/bBauXyepqb — Saeed Awawdeh (@SaeedDiCaprio) June 14, 2019

While replying to a Twitter user, who commented on his post, @PapaBoardslid tweeted “I quit this job 2 years ago,” revealing that he no longer works for the place where he used this excuse.

