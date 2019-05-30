Man relates bizarre video with local train journey, Twitter agrees

Travelling daily in local trains is hard, as they are often overcrowded and passengers have to put in great amounts of effort to get down at their destinations. A bizarre Gif posted by a Twitter user reminded netizens about that struggle. Shared with the caption “Journey from Dadar Central to Dadar Western. Mumbai Local,” the clip shows a human face-shaped balloon trying to make its way through a crowd.

Journey from Dadar Central to Dadar Western.



Mumbai Local. 😟 pic.twitter.com/pC2acKnbvU — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) May 26, 2019

The video was shared on May 26 and since then, it has garnered more than 45,000 views and over 2,700 ”likes”. While many commented about the video being relatable, others took hilarious digs. Check out some of the funny comments:

my local selfie Virar fast 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/WZUB2hDxt5 — सार्वजनिक काका (@sarvjanikkaka) May 26, 2019

Brilliant and true as well — Aditya Shah,CFA (@AdityaD_Shah) May 27, 2019

If this was virar he wouldn't even be able to move his arm around — Yash Haresh Ratanpal (@YashHRatanpal) May 26, 2019

This could also be a person trying to get down at Borivali in a Churchgate-Virar fast loacl during peak hours. — Kufri 🇮🇳 (@kufri) May 26, 2019

Jon snow in battle of the bastards. — Adarsh ray (@adarshray39) May 26, 2019

A never ending race. — HM Bukhari (@hmbukhari) May 27, 2019

A few netizens, however, commented about the seriousness of the issue faced by the commuters. “Are we so used to it..?? Are we so let it go type..?? Do we really deserve this?? Time for change..!! Seriously enough is enough..!!,” commented a Twitter user. Another wrote, “reality of Indian railway”.

What do you think of this video?

