Man relates bizarre video with local train journey, Twitter agrees

Shared with the caption “Journey from Dadar Central to Dadar Western. Mumbai Local,” the clip shows a human face-shaped balloon trying to make its way through a crowd.

it's viral Updated: May 30, 2019 10:32 IST
Trisha Sengupta
The video has garnered more than 45,000 views and over 2,700 ”likes”, till now. (Twitter/@Madan_Chikna)

Travelling daily in local trains is hard, as they are often overcrowded and passengers have to put in great amounts of effort to get down at their destinations. A bizarre Gif posted by a Twitter user reminded netizens about that struggle. Shared with the caption “Journey from Dadar Central to Dadar Western. Mumbai Local,” the clip shows a human face-shaped balloon trying to make its way through a crowd.

The video was shared on May 26 and since then, it has garnered more than 45,000 views and over 2,700 ”likes”. While many commented about the video being relatable, others took hilarious digs. Check out some of the funny comments:

A few netizens, however, commented about the seriousness of the issue faced by the commuters. “Are we so used to it..?? Are we so let it go type..?? Do we really deserve this?? Time for change..!! Seriously enough is enough..!!,” commented a Twitter user. Another wrote, “reality of Indian railway”.

What do you think of this video?

First Published: May 30, 2019 10:27 IST

