Man resigns by giving ‘sorry for your loss’ card to his boss, wins Internet

There are many who dream of quitting their job in an impressive way. While most take up the traditional way of resignation mail, there are a few who let their imagination run wild. One such person is Sam Baines whose quirky resignation announcement is now the talk of the town.

Baines, 22, decided to resign from his job as a call centre executive but wanted to do so in the most hilarious way possible, reports the Business Insider. That is why he gave a condolence card to his boss with “So very sorry for your loss” written on it. Not just that, he also signed it off with “love.”

The images of this witty resignation letter were shared on Twitter by one of Baines’ colleagues – Hannah. Tweeted on June 27, the post has received over 72,630 Retweets and more than 417,519 Likes, till now.

one of our team members handed in their notice like this 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/tqc9Hn6ODE — h. (@bitchitshan) June 27, 2019

Soon people took notice of this funny tweet and they started showering comments on the post. They couldn’t stop appreciating Baines’ sense of humour.

There were also some who began sharing their own funny resignation stories.

I took it just a bit further. pic.twitter.com/jW74isf4Hj — James R. (@1jamesbianco) June 27, 2019

I should have done this. 😂 all I did was attach this to my 2 weeks. pic.twitter.com/Mxe1EFkkHg — gotti (@gabbieayee) June 28, 2019

I know someone who did exact same thing , exact same card 😂 pic.twitter.com/2W8xyFiXC4 — Evenstar 🌟 (@HappyHare90) June 27, 2019

My mom retired similarly. No one but HR knew she was going to retire that year, then she emailed "Cake in the breakroom" to her whole office.



(Cake reads "Happy Retirement To Me") and she left for good 30 minutes later, full pension and all. Lol pic.twitter.com/WYHM222tTL — Boogie Babies Are Still In Cages (@LikeAFineWino) June 27, 2019

“We are a really close team and have a fantastic manager so we’re always joking around and having fun,” Baines said to the Metro. “I knew I had to do something a little more creative when giving my notice to try and get one more joke in before I left! I knew my boss would find it funny so I wasn’t worried about how they’d take it,” he added.

“I came up with the idea because I was always joking about how much they’d miss me when I was gone, then thought a condolences card would be the perfect way to finish it off,” Baines further told to the Metro.

First Published: Jun 29, 2019 19:28 IST