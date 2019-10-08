e-paper
Man sets up date on moving train. How his co-passenger reacts is hilarious

The man in the video has been posting a series of such ‘Dates on a Train’ videos.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 08, 2019 14:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video shows the man casually setting up a table with a vase, food and drinks.
The video shows the man casually setting up a table with a vase, food and drinks. (Twitter/Elvin Mensah)
         

In what seems like the coolest prank ever, a man set up a full-fledged date on a moving train much to the amusement of his fellow commuters. A video of this special date has since collected over three million views and counting on Twitter. While many are impressed with how the man keeps a straight face while setting up the date, some have even drawn comparisons between him and Mr Bean.

Twitter user @Kamzy_YP posted the video describing the man as his current “favourite person on the Internet.”

The video shows the man casually setting up a table with a tablecloth, a vase with a rose in it, and some plates. He goes on to put food on the plates and even places two drinks on the table - making the table perfect for two.

Commuters on the train, especially the woman seated next to him, can be seen laughing and wondering what he’s up to. Interestingly, something incredible does happen. But we’ll just let you watch the video to see the surprise.

The man in the video is Elvin Mensah, an actor and entertainer, who has been posting a series of such ‘Dates on a Train’ videos.

 This video going viral is the fourth in his series.

Along with the millions of views, the tweet by Twitter user @Kamzy_YP has also collected over 14,800 likes and more than 5,300 retweets since it was posted on October 6. Here’s what people on Twitter have to say about the video.

“This guy is legendary,” says a Twitter user. “Why can’t this funny man board my train,” says another. “If the word ‘extra’ had a visual example,” says a third.

What do you think about this date/prank?

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 14:58 IST

