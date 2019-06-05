Man shares video of a realistic human mouth coin purse, freaks out Twitter

The Internet is both a wonderful and crazy place. Mostly, it opens up a vast world of knowledge, yet there are times when the Internet is too much to handle. A recently posted video of a realistic human mouth coin purse describes that dichotomy perfectly.

Created by a Japanese music producer and amateur artist, the purse looks like the lower part of a man’s face. It has a stubble, soft pink lips, and realistic teeth and gums.

Posted on June 1, the video has gained more than 13.7 million views, over 249,000 “likes” and about 105,110 retweets.

The coin case has attracted a plethora of comments from netizens.

This is not the first time the artist has wrapped different objects in realistic-looking human flesh. Check out some of his creations which caught netizens’ attention previously.

What do you think of this coin purse?

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 15:06 IST