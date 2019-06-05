Man shares video of a realistic human mouth coin purse, freaks out Twitter
Created by a Japanese music producer and amateur artist, the purse looks like the lower part of a man’s face. It has a stubble, soft pink lips, and realistic teeth and gums.it's viral Updated: Jun 05, 2019 15:07 IST
The Internet is both a wonderful and crazy place. Mostly, it opens up a vast world of knowledge, yet there are times when the Internet is too much to handle. A recently posted video of a realistic human mouth coin purse describes that dichotomy perfectly.
Created by a Japanese music producer and amateur artist, the purse looks like the lower part of a man’s face. It has a stubble, soft pink lips, and realistic teeth and gums.
Posted on June 1, the video has gained more than 13.7 million views, over 249,000 “likes” and about 105,110 retweets.
人肉小銭入れ作りました pic.twitter.com/k6SIDETWD5— doooo (@44doooo) June 1, 2019
The coin case has attracted a plethora of comments from netizens.
This is not the first time the artist has wrapped different objects in realistic-looking human flesh. Check out some of his creations which caught netizens’ attention previously.
人肉印鑑作りました pic.twitter.com/j71sF44dlP— doooo (@44doooo) February 25, 2019
Ollie3月号に掲載された人肉MPCのプレゼント企画ですが、当選した方と連絡が取れなくなってしまった為、応募して下さった方の中から再度抽選します。— doooo (@44doooo) June 4, 2019
抽選後また皆さんにお知らせしますので、もうしばしお待ち下さい。
長い間付き合わせてしまってゴメンなさい。そして皆さん、ありがとうございます。 pic.twitter.com/O8cGLbRP4i
What do you think of this coin purse?
First Published: Jun 05, 2019 15:06 IST