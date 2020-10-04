e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 04, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Man shows off unbelievable dance moves. Watch jaw dropping video

Man shows off unbelievable dance moves. Watch jaw dropping video

The video shows two men dancing on a street - and one of them displays some absolutely incredible dance moves.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 04, 2020 19:59 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a man dancing.
The image shows a man dancing.(Screengrab)
         

“How did he do that?”, this is probably what you’re going to say after seeing this man’s dance moves. The video is so amazing that it may make you gasp in wonder.

“These guys got ankles of steel! Impressive dance!” wrote a Redditor and re-shared the video from another video hosting platform called Gfycat.

The video shows two men dancing on a street - and one of them displays some absolutely incredible dance moves. At one point, the man even stands on his toes while dancing and it’s amazing to watch. What makes the video even more extraordinary is that it doesn’t have any sound, still chances are you’ll end up seeing this dance clip on loop. 

 

 Since being shared, the video has gathered close to 2,000 upvotes and tons of reactions. People couldn’t stop complimenting the dancers for their cool moves. Many praised the dancer in the black t-shirt more for his amazing skills.

“His hype man in the background is exactly how I would look if I tried this,” joked a Redditor. “I wonder if the guy with the glasses is a ballet dancer... you don’t get ankle strength like that overnight,” wondered another. “Gravity left the game,” wittily said another.

There were many who were reminded of a specific style called Memphis Jookin, a freestyle dance form. Just like this Redditor who wrote, “Looks like Memphis Jookin’ for a second there I’m sure that’s what inspired him.”

What do you think of the video?

tags
top news
Donald Trump’s condition had been worse than revealed, confirms White House
Donald Trump’s condition had been worse than revealed, confirms White House
Bihar Assembly election 2020 latest updates: BJP CEC meeting underway
Bihar Assembly election 2020 latest updates: BJP CEC meeting underway
Will ask for fresh forensic team, says SSR’s family lawyer
Will ask for fresh forensic team, says SSR’s family lawyer
KXIP vs CSK Live Score: Chawla gets Mayank , relief for CSK
KXIP vs CSK Live Score: Chawla gets Mayank , relief for CSK
Bhim Army chief wants ‘Y’ security cover for Hathras gang-rape victim’s family
Bhim Army chief wants ‘Y’ security cover for Hathras gang-rape victim’s family
‘Modi govt bent on snatching land, bread from farmers’: Rahul Gandhi
‘Modi govt bent on snatching land, bread from farmers’: Rahul Gandhi
Shooter Shreyasi Singh joins BJP ahead of Bihar Assembly election
Shooter Shreyasi Singh joins BJP ahead of Bihar Assembly election
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesMI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In