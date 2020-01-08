e-paper
Wednesday, Jan 08, 2020
Man shows useful egg peeling hack. Netizens are bothered by something else

This Twitter video gives an easy solution to all egg peeling woes.

Jan 08, 2020
Srimoyee chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The clip has garnered over 90,000 views and 3,300 likes.(Twitter/@backtonature)
         

Boiled eggs with a bit of salt, pepper or maybe some oregano is a great snack and also one of the essential items on the breakfast table. But prepping for it is the most annoying part. Many don’t have enough patience to scoop out the egg from its shell carefully. Putting all those people out of their misery, this Twitter video gives an easy solution to all egg peeling woes.

The video shows a person taking a boiled egg in a small glass. He then pours some water in the glass and rotates the glass briskly. Eventually the shell comes out by itself in a hassle free way.

“Eggxactly how to peel a boiled egg,” reads the caption.

Posted on January 6, the clip has garnered over 90,000 views and 3,300 likes. Netizens found this hack extremely useful as they commented their successful attempts in the comments. Some even went ahead to describe some additional points like the temperature of the egg and the water to be followed for best results.

But the video received some concerned comments that pointed out the running water while the egg was being peeled.

What do you think of this unique hack?

