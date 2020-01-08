Man shows useful egg peeling hack. Netizens are bothered by something else

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 11:07 IST

Boiled eggs with a bit of salt, pepper or maybe some oregano is a great snack and also one of the essential items on the breakfast table. But prepping for it is the most annoying part. Many don’t have enough patience to scoop out the egg from its shell carefully. Putting all those people out of their misery, this Twitter video gives an easy solution to all egg peeling woes.

The video shows a person taking a boiled egg in a small glass. He then pours some water in the glass and rotates the glass briskly. Eventually the shell comes out by itself in a hassle free way.

“Eggxactly how to peel a boiled egg,” reads the caption.

Eggxactly how to peel a boiled egg pic.twitter.com/rqIRlUGwKn — Back To Nature (@backt0nature) January 5, 2020

Posted on January 6, the clip has garnered over 90,000 views and 3,300 likes. Netizens found this hack extremely useful as they commented their successful attempts in the comments. Some even went ahead to describe some additional points like the temperature of the egg and the water to be followed for best results.

Forgetting to mention that you need to do this while the egg is still hot. The water needs to be cold as well - You’re essentially "shocking" the egg out of its shell.



You can do the same thing with tomatoes & other thin-skinned vegetables/fruit too. — jimmycheeto (@nickgu__) January 6, 2020

I’ve done this! It totally works — C Okamoto (@cinnylou76) January 5, 2020

Genius — Chris Butcher (@Chris_Butcher10) January 6, 2020

This is so cool! — Gery Tinkelenberg (@gerytink) January 5, 2020

But the video received some concerned comments that pointed out the running water while the egg was being peeled.

guys see u 1 thng in dis video...dis guy waste water....i think he should turn off tap firslty...👍...#plzsavewater — @di@n h@ЯЯy devgn (@himansh80308870) January 6, 2020

Nice. But please: stop the water. — Sabine Sikorski (@siktwin) January 5, 2020

What do you think of this unique hack?