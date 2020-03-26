Man staying indoors finds ingenious way to get snack from store with his dog’s help

Many around the world are staying indoors to break the chain and are only allowed outside to pick up the essentials. However, what happens when you crave for something which doesn’t fit the bill? Well, this man from Mexico, named Antonio Muñoz, may have found just the solution and it involves his furry friend too.

To satisfy his serious hankering for Cheetos, a type of snack, Muñoz devised an ingenious way to get what he wants without leaving the house. He enlisted the help of his trusted canine comrade and sent him to pick up a packet of snack from a store near his house.

Taking to Facebook, Muñoz shared his story along with images of his dog buddy. The pictures show, he tucked the money into his pet Chihuahua’s collar along with a note. Translated from Spanish, the note read, “Hello Mr Shopkeeper. Please sell my dog some Cheetos, the orange kind, not the red ones, they’re too hot. It has $20 attached to her collar. WARNING: It will bite if not treated right. Your front neighbour.”

It’s not just the nervous look of the four-legged creature which Muñoz captured. Quite amazingly, he also managed to snap images of the dog returning with a packet in its mouth.

Here’s the entire post:

This is human-dog duo certainly deserves all the applause, Muñoz for his amazing stint, and the dog for carrying out the task perfectly.

