Tuesday, Jan 14, 2020
Man survives for 3 weeks in crocodile-infested forest, rescued

Man survives for 3 weeks in crocodile-infested forest, rescued

Milan Lemic disappeared after his vehicle became bogged down while travelling through the Daintree forest.

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 18:28 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Sydney
Milan Lemic spent three weeks in the crocodile-infested forest (representational image).
Milan Lemic spent three weeks in the crocodile-infested forest (representational image). (Unsplash)
         

An Australian man was found alive and well after being lost for three weeks in a crocodile-infested rain forest in the far north of the country, police said on Tuesday.

Milan Lemic disappeared after his vehicle became bogged down on December 22 while travelling through the Daintree forest in the northeastern state of Queensland.

Police initially feared Lemic, 29, had been eaten by a crocodile, which are numerous in the region, but after days of searching were unable to locate any of the reptiles big enough to have taken him.

He was finally found by police on Monday several kilometres (miles) from his abandoned vehicle.

“He was in good physical condition considering he had been in the rain forest for three weeks,” police said in a statement.

