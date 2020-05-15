e-paper
Man takes Twitter’s help to find owner of rescue ‘dog’. Then discovers this

As the man took the ‘puppy’ to a veterinarian he came face to face with a surprise unlike.

Updated: May 15, 2020 09:15 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People wrote how adorable the little one looks.
People wrote how adorable the little one looks.(Twitter/@marcy_com)
         

When a Japanese man came across a lonely and helpless pup sitting on the side of a road, he did what any good samaritan would do, take it home. Hoping to return the lost animal to its home, the man went a step ahead and took to social media to find its human.

When he shared the animal’s images on Twitter, people wrote how adorable the little one looks. However, it’s the sound made by the tiny tot that raised suspicion among many. After that many people suggested the types of animals it could possibly be. Turns out, they were right! As the man took the ‘puppy’ to a veterinarian he came face to face with a surprise unlike. The doctor confirmed that it’s not a stray puppy that the man rescued but a fox cub and that too a wild one.

Here’s the series of Tweet shared by the man which raised suspicion among tweeple.

Since it’s illegal to keep foxes, the man decided to find the animal a new home and also named it as Luna, reports Yahoo News. Finally, he took it to a fox sanctuary where she will stay until she is strong enough to forage for her own food.

The man also shared an image of Luna’s new home:

What do you think of this surprising story?

