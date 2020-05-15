Man takes Twitter’s help to find owner of rescue ‘dog’. Then discovers this
When a Japanese man came across a lonely and helpless pup sitting on the side of a road, he did what any good samaritan would do, take it home. Hoping to return the lost animal to its home, the man went a step ahead and took to social media to find its human.
When he shared the animal’s images on Twitter, people wrote how adorable the little one looks. However, it’s the sound made by the tiny tot that raised suspicion among many. After that many people suggested the types of animals it could possibly be. Turns out, they were right! As the man took the ‘puppy’ to a veterinarian he came face to face with a surprise unlike. The doctor confirmed that it’s not a stray puppy that the man rescued but a fox cub and that too a wild one.
Here’s the series of Tweet shared by the man which raised suspicion among tweeple.
【拡散希望】— MARCY (@marcy_com) May 1, 2020
本日14:30頃、月形町の国道275号の路側帯にいた子犬を保護しました。
セブンイレブンを札幌方向に向かって少し進んだあたりです。(信号手前)
病院に連れていったところ
・生後１～２ヶ月
・女の子
とのこと
心当たりのある飼い主の方がいらっしゃいましたら連絡お願いします#保護犬 pic.twitter.com/vp1mkakIO3
皆様たくさんのリツイート、ご意見いただきありがとうございます。— MARCY (@marcy_com) May 1, 2020
昨夜にごはんを食べてぐっすり眠り、今朝には排便、排尿もあり食欲も旺盛です。
鳴き声をあげたり、動き回ったりと活発になってきました。
キツネではないか？
とのご意見に対しまして後ほど獣医師に改めて確認をしてみます。
Since it’s illegal to keep foxes, the man decided to find the animal a new home and also named it as Luna, reports Yahoo News. Finally, he took it to a fox sanctuary where she will stay until she is strong enough to forage for her own food.
The man also shared an image of Luna’s new home:
結論から申し上げますと保護したのは「犬」ではなく「キツネ」でした。— MARCY (@marcy_com) May 2, 2020
ご指摘いただいた皆さま、ありがとうございました。
藁をもすがる思いで「北きつね牧場」様へ相談したところ、引き取ってくれるとのことでしたので、明日連れていく予定です。
この度は保護犬ではないのにお騒がせしました。 pic.twitter.com/CTEDmPdctL
What do you think of this surprising story?