Man tries to buy iPhone XS with bathtub full of coins. Here’s what happens

How far would you go to buy an Apple product? Maybe not as far as this man in Russia who decided to buy an iPhone XS with a bathtub full of coins. Was he successful? Guess, you’ll just have to watch the video to find out.

A video shared by Svyatoslav Kovalenko on Instagram shows the vlogger and his friends filling up the tub for their big purchase. They used coins worth 100,000 Russian roubles (approximately Rs 1,08,000) to buy the phone reports DailyMail. The group then headed to the Evropeisky shopping centre in Moscow to buy the phone.

It took at least six people to carry the bathtub full of coins, weighing 360 kg, across the shopping centre to the Apple store. The video also shows the group facing some trouble at the shopping centre.

So did they manage to buy the iPhone XS in the end? We’ll just let you watch the video to find out.

So as it turns out, the change was accepted and Kovalenko did get to buy the iPhone XS. According to reports, an employee at the store took about two hours to count all the money.

“We decided to do a very global experiment and show who refuses to accept change,” Kovalenko told ABC News. “The more people who watch the video, the more people will understand that change, whether it’s a kopek, whether’s it 10 kopeks, it is also currency,” he added, referring to a Russian coin which is worth less than a cent.

What do you think about this vlogger’s attempt?

First Published: Nov 16, 2018 16:56 IST