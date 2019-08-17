Man tweets about ‘gulab Jamun ki sabzi,’ confuses people

it-s-viral

Many will agree that the fried brownish ball of joy dripped in sugar syrup – otherwise known as gulab jamun – is a thing made of happiness. Recently, however, an image of that food item has left people confused. It’s because, the image shows the sweet not in it’s usual sugary form but dipped in yellow-coloured curry with the dish’s name written as - gulab jamun ki sabzi.

A Twitter user, Harsh Mittal, shared the image on August 14. “Every day, I lose my faith in humanity a little more,” Mittal wrote in the caption. And, there were many who reflected a similar feeling while commenting on the post.

However, before knowing about people’s reaction, take a look at the image:

Every day, I lose my faith in humanity a little more. pic.twitter.com/WWEVNvzJLo — Harsh Mittal (@Bhand_Engineer) August 14, 2019

“Yeah kya anarth ho rha hai,” one Twitter user commented on the post. “Chef should have informed him that it’s better to be called Paneer Kofta,” tweeted another. “Really it’s time to leave this world” jokingly wrote a third.

Here’s how others reacted:

Reported for disturbing content — Mi(sery)nion (@angie_tribeccaa) August 15, 2019

Idar dard hua, yeh dekke 😑 pic.twitter.com/iAulteE9nK — Naam hai Sidhu (@Yo_Siddhu) August 14, 2019

Time to leave this planet — Farzi Cloud Logic فرضی لاجک (@FarziLogic) August 15, 2019

Some people, however, pointed out that this is a “famous” dish from Rajasthan prepared using unsweetened balls of gulab jamun.

Haha it's a Rajasthani dish and it's delicious. — Angoor Stark 🍇 🇮🇳 (@ladywithflaws) August 14, 2019

Actually they are just like kofte(made by khoya) and prepares in rich dahi/ghee gravy. There are few very popular restaurants in Jodhpur serve these dishes. If u visit Jodhpur, do visit those joints. (if u like rich preparations) — Raman (@Dhuandhaar) August 14, 2019

What do you think of gulab jamun ki sabzi? Want to give it a try?

