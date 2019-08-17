e-paper
Man tweets about ‘gulab Jamun ki sabzi,’ confuses people

Some people pointed out that this is a “famous” dish from Rajasthan.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 17, 2019 18:51 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The tweet left people in splits.
The tweet left people in splits. (Twitter/Harsh Mittal)
         

Many will agree that the fried brownish ball of joy dripped in sugar syrup – otherwise known as gulab jamun – is a thing made of happiness. Recently, however, an image of that food item has left people confused. It’s because, the image shows the sweet not in it’s usual sugary form but dipped in yellow-coloured curry with the dish’s name written as - gulab jamun ki sabzi.

A Twitter user, Harsh Mittal, shared the image on August 14. “Every day, I lose my faith in humanity a little more,” Mittal wrote in the caption. And, there were many who reflected a similar feeling while commenting on the post.

However, before knowing about people’s reaction, take a look at the image:

“Yeah kya anarth ho rha hai,” one Twitter user commented on the post. “Chef should have informed him that it’s better to be called Paneer Kofta,” tweeted another. “Really it’s time to leave this world” jokingly wrote a third.

Here’s how others reacted:

Some people, however, pointed out that this is a “famous” dish from Rajasthan prepared using unsweetened balls of gulab jamun.

What do you think of gulab jamun ki sabzi? Want to give it a try?

First Published: Aug 17, 2019 18:45 IST

