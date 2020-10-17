e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 17, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Man uses ball to put out candle’s flame, watch jaw-dropping video

Man uses ball to put out candle’s flame, watch jaw-dropping video

“SMOKED IT OUT,” reads the perfectly put caption shared with the video.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 22:24 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Vishesh Khanna bowling.
The image shows Vishesh Khanna bowling.(Instagram/@vishesh_khanna007)
         

As one of the most watched sports in the country, cricket has an important place in many people’s hearts. Also, the Internet is filled with videos where netizens showcase their skills of cricket with bowling, batting or fielding. A video shared by Instagram user Vishesh Khanna perfectly captures the said category. Chances are that the clip will leave you stunned.

The clip opens to show a single wicket with a lit candle kept atop it. As the video starts, Khanna bowls at the wicket skillfully and extinguishes the candle’s flame using the ball.

“SMOKED IT OUT,” reads the perfectly put caption.

Check out the video:

Posted by October 10, the video has garnered over 5.2 lakh views along with tons of appreciative comments. People were amazed at Khanna’s bowling skills and dropped fire emojis to show their liking for the video.

“Wow! That was a tough one,” wrote an Instagram user. “OMG! You are a star,” exclaimed another. “Superb,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?

tags
top news
New coronavirus restrictions in Europe; Merkel warns of hard days
New coronavirus restrictions in Europe; Merkel warns of hard days
Rahul to join electioneering from Oct 23, may share dais with Tejashwi
Rahul to join electioneering from Oct 23, may share dais with Tejashwi
IPL 2020, DC vs CSK Live: Dhawan’s maiden ton guides DC to 5-wicket win
IPL 2020, DC vs CSK Live: Dhawan’s maiden ton guides DC to 5-wicket win
‘Deeply disturbed’: Jaishankar on peace and tranquillity affected along LAC
‘Deeply disturbed’: Jaishankar on peace and tranquillity affected along LAC
Joe Biden tweets Navratri wish, says ‘may good once again triumph over evil’
Joe Biden tweets Navratri wish, says ‘may good once again triumph over evil’
AB de Villiers does it again, RCB trump RR in last-over thriller
AB de Villiers does it again, RCB trump RR in last-over thriller
Gyms in Maharashtra will open after Dussehra. But conditions apply
Gyms in Maharashtra will open after Dussehra. But conditions apply
‘Don’t harbour any illusions’: BJP on Chirag Paswan’s ‘Hanuman of Modi’ remark
‘Don’t harbour any illusions’: BJP on Chirag Paswan’s ‘Hanuman of Modi’ remark
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In