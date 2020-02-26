e-paper
Medical workers in China dance to celebrate recovery of coronavirus patients. Watch

The shared video shows that the two medical attendants started dancing ballet in front of a hospital in E China’s Anhui.

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 12:25 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Two medical professionals are seen dancing.
Two medical professionals are seen dancing. (Twitter/@PDChina)
         

A heartwarming video of two medical attendants dancing in front of a hospital to celebrate recovery of several patients from COVID19 has gone viral on social media.

The video was shared by People’s Daily, China, with the caption: “#HeartwarmingMoments: Two medical workers dance ballet in front of a hospital in E China’s Anhui to celebrate the recovery of six more #COVID19 patients.”

The shared video shows that the two medical attendants started dancing ballet in front of a hospital in E China’s Anhui to celebrate the recovery of six more COVID19 patients.

Take a look at the heartening video:

Soon after the video surfaced, the medical workers were hailed by social media users who called them ‘heroes’ and ‘angels’.

A user wrote, “So happy I am seeing that doctors are dedicated for patient. Even knowing that they are in danger. Serve humanity, serve planet.” Another wrote: “Great news. Our thoughts are with everyone in China.” A post read: “They are stressed. They cheer himself up (sic).” “Great job! I pray for China,” a user remarked.

People’s Daily, China, also shared another video detailing a different celebratory dance. “Drop the beat! Let’s take a break in the battle against #COVID19 and dance!” they wrote.

The coronavirus death toll in mainland China has increased to 2,663 with 77,658 confirmed cases.

