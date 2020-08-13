e-paper
Meet Koyuki the cat priest of Japan’s feline temple Nyan Nyan Ji

Koyuki also has her own Instagram profile filled with adorable images and videos.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 13, 2020 20:42 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the cat named Koyuki.
The image shows the cat named Koyuki. (Instagram/@nekojizo)
         

Are you someone who absolutely adores (read worships) cats? Then hold your horses because chances are you’re going to be super excited after seeing these images and videos of Koyuki – a cat priest at Japan’s feline temple, Nyan Nyan Ji. Even if you’re not a cat person, chances are the adorable feline will win you over.

Nyan Nyan Ji, which translates to Meow Meow Temple, is located in Kyoto, Japan, reports Boredpanda. Koyuki is not just the head priest of this world of fluffiness, the feline is also a social media star with her own Instagram account. And, her account is filled with tons of images and videos which may make you say “aww,” repeatedly.

Just like this image where the feline is peeking from behind a sunflower:

Or this where she’s surrounded by the yellow flowers:

Koyuki’s owner told Boredpanda that well-known painter of “shrines and temples”, Toru Kaya, is the one who opened Nyan Nyan Ji. Besides Koyuki and other fluffy felines, the place is also filled with statues and drawings, and most of them feature cats.

Koyuki, however, is the most popular cat of the place and these videos showcasing the feline’s adorableness may just explain why.

As a treat, here’s another photoseries showing the feline, ringing the temple bell with her “bare hands.”

What do you think of adorable cat Koyuki?

