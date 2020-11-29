Meet Maisha the elephant who is ‘all about business’. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 09:15 IST

Videos that show elephants running around, playing or simply being happy are a tested way to change one’s dull day into a bright one. This particular clip that has made its way onto Instagram illustrates that notion perfectly and may leave you grinning ear to ear. It shows a very special jumbo named Maisha.

Shared on the official profile of Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, the video lets you meet one of the residents of the place. It also presents you with the opportunity to learn some fantastic things about this incredible animal.

“Even when she’s back in her stable for the night, Maisha is all business. After taking a quick break to say hello, she goes right back to diligently de-barking her branches,” the organisation wrote in the caption. The park also added that she’s even a “mini matriarch” as her ears are always perked to listen to the cry for help of the younger elephants.

“She is the first to start a chorus of reassuring rumbles if she senses one of the babies is fretting,” they added and concluded the post.

Check out the video here:

Since being shared almost 13 hours ago, the video has gathered over 40,500 views. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. Many couldn’t stop calling Maisha “Beautiful.”

“She’s such a good caring little Ellie,” wrote an Instagram user. Indeed she is. “I need that kind of dedication to cleaning up my own space,” shared another. And, we low-key agree to that comment.

As for this individual, they wrote, “She is precious in so many ways. Love her.”

What do you think of the video?