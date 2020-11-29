e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 29, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Meet Maisha the elephant who is ‘all about business’. Watch

Meet Maisha the elephant who is ‘all about business’. Watch

Shared on the official profile of Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, the video shows a very special jumbo named Maisha.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 09:15 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a lovely elephant named Maisha.
The image shows a lovely elephant named Maisha.(Instagram/@sheldricktrust)
         

Videos that show elephants running around, playing or simply being happy are a tested way to change one’s dull day into a bright one. This particular clip that has made its way onto Instagram illustrates that notion perfectly and may leave you grinning ear to ear. It shows a very special jumbo named Maisha.

Shared on the official profile of Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, the video lets you meet one of the residents of the place. It also presents you with the opportunity to learn some fantastic things about this incredible animal.

“Even when she’s back in her stable for the night, Maisha is all business. After taking a quick break to say hello, she goes right back to diligently de-barking her branches,” the organisation wrote in the caption. The park also added that she’s even a “mini matriarch” as her ears are always perked to listen to the cry for help of the younger elephants.

“She is the first to start a chorus of reassuring rumbles if she senses one of the babies is fretting,” they added and concluded the post.

Check out the video here:

Since being shared almost 13 hours ago, the video has gathered over 40,500 views. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. Many couldn’t stop calling Maisha “Beautiful.”

“She’s such a good caring little Ellie,” wrote an Instagram user. Indeed she is. “I need that kind of dedication to cleaning up my own space,” shared another. And, we low-key agree to that comment.

As for this individual, they wrote, “She is precious in so many ways. Love her.”

What do you think of the video?

tags
top news
‘Masks will stay even after we get Covid-19 vaccine’: ICMR chief
‘Masks will stay even after we get Covid-19 vaccine’: ICMR chief
India’s Covid-19 count now closer to 9.4 million
India’s Covid-19 count now closer to 9.4 million
1 officer of CRPF’s CoBRA unit killed in IED blast triggered by Maoists in Chhattisgarh
1 officer of CRPF’s CoBRA unit killed in IED blast triggered by Maoists in Chhattisgarh
Ind vs Aus 2nd ODI Live: Warner, Aaron Finch breaking shackles in Sydney
Ind vs Aus 2nd ODI Live: Warner, Aaron Finch breaking shackles in Sydney
Scientists develop method that may lead to more accurate, fast Covid-19 test
Scientists develop method that may lead to more accurate, fast Covid-19 test
Asteroid, nearly as big as Burj Khalifa, to fly by earth today
Asteroid, nearly as big as Burj Khalifa, to fly by earth today
No PUC certificate could lead to seizure of vehicle RC from next year
No PUC certificate could lead to seizure of vehicle RC from next year
‘PM Modi extremely knowledgeable on vaccine’: SII CEO Adar Poonawalla
‘PM Modi extremely knowledgeable on vaccine’: SII CEO Adar Poonawalla
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In