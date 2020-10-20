e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Meet this 21-year-old budding calligrapher from south Kashmir

Meet this 21-year-old budding calligrapher from south Kashmir

The budding calligrapher in Tral village of Pulwama gave a message to her fellow students to pursue the art and show their talent in order to be recognised.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 23:03 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir
Rani Meesaqun Nabi, a third-year student of BUMS developed her interest in calligraphy during the period of lockdown.
Rani Meesaqun Nabi, a third-year student of BUMS developed her interest in calligraphy during the period of lockdown.(ANI)
         

In order to take forward the legacy of her father, a 21-year-old woman from South Kashmir has taken up calligraphy, an ancient art.

Rani Meesaqun Nabi, who is a third-year student of BUMS developed her interest in calligraphy during the period of lockdown. She said that young people are showing interest in this art and she wanted to take this forward.

Speaking to ANI, Rani said, “My father used to do calligraphy and then during the period of lockdown, I developed an interest in this art. I started drawing and people started liking it. I don’t want this art to die so I decided to pursue this.”

“I am a third-year student of BUMS. My father used to do calligraphy and I liked it so much so I decided to take his legacy forward in this art and started this. I started this art during the period of lockdown as I was able to manage the time during that period,” she added.

The budding calligrapher in Tral village of Pulwama gave a message to her fellow students to pursue the art and show their talent in order to be recognised.

“I would like to say to all the people to show their talent as extracurricular activities are equally important as academic studies and other works. I also request all the parents to support their children so that they can be recognised in various fields,” Rani said.

Meanwhile, Raja Adam, her brother said it gives happiness to the whole family when we see her doing this art happily and she has full family support in this form of art.

“She got interested in calligraphy as our father was good in it. We all support her to pursue this form of art and we are happy to see her doing that. She is now getting many orders and that makes us happier,” Adam told ANI.

