Friday, Aug 16, 2019

Meghalaya Police’s drug-related tweet leaves people tripping. Here’s why

“SCAM ALERT!” warns the tweet, shared on August 15, by the Meghalaya Police department.

Aug 16, 2019
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The tweet, dripping with humour, tickled people’s funny bone.
The tweet, dripping with humour, tickled people’s funny bone. (Twitter/@MeghalayaPolice)
         

From putting out warnings about implications of breaking the law or spreading awareness about basic rules and regulations, many Indian police departments are using Twitter to reach out to people. And, judging from the well-crafted tweets they often drop, the departments are undeniably winning the Twitter game. Meghalaya Police seems to have joined in and how. Their recent drug-related tweet as has left people tripping – with laughter.

“SCAM ALERT!” warns the tweet, shared on August 15, by the Meghalaya Police department. It details some interesting news that in Shillong, some drug peddlers are “fooling their clients” by selling Rasna Powder to them instead of… well actual drugs. That’s not all, the department further added that if anyone “just got ‘Rasna Ripped’ off” by their drug peddler, they “know where to report.”

This tweet, dripping with humour, tickled people’s funny bone. Many left varied comments on the post.

“Not only in Shillong but if anybody got in this scam anywhere in India. Do call the cops for a Rasna drink together,” wrote a Twitter user. “This will be the first time when the drug peddler, the addict and the police will have a blast together. Jokes a part kudos to @MeghalayaPolice,” tweeted another.

Here’s how others reacted:

Did the tweet leave you tripping too?

Also Read | ‘Anyone lost 590kg of cannabis? Don’t panic, we found it’: Assam police tweets

First Published: Aug 16, 2019 13:44 IST

