Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal exit reminds Twitter of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal exit reminds Twitter of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s announcement to exit the royal family surprised many.

Updated: Jan 11, 2020 17:34 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Tweeple are dropping all sorts of comments.
Tweeple are dropping all sorts of comments. (Twitter/@SalazarSalokya)
         

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Duchess and Duke of Sussex, surprised the world when they announced their decision to step back as ‘senior’ royals. The couple reportedly made this decision to take up work and become financially independent. The statement was also shared on their official Instagram.

The news caused social media to land in a compete frenzy - so much so, the hashtag #Megxit also started trending on Twitter.

While many were shocked, there were also those who applauded the move. The incident, however, ended up reminding desi tweeple of something very unusual – the plot of the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

For the uninitiated, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is a family drama directed by Karan Johar which was released back in 2001. In the movie, the family’s eldest son – played by Shah Rukh Khan – splits from his family after he marries a woman of his choice. And now, people can’t help but draw parallels between the reel and the real life.

We have collected some of the funniest tweets comparing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Royal exit with plot of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Which of these tweets made you laugh out loud?

