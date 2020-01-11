Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal exit reminds Twitter of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

it-s-viral

Updated: Jan 11, 2020 17:34 IST

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Duchess and Duke of Sussex, surprised the world when they announced their decision to step back as ‘senior’ royals. The couple reportedly made this decision to take up work and become financially independent. The statement was also shared on their official Instagram.

The news caused social media to land in a compete frenzy - so much so, the hashtag #Megxit also started trending on Twitter.

While many were shocked, there were also those who applauded the move. The incident, however, ended up reminding desi tweeple of something very unusual – the plot of the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

For the uninitiated, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is a family drama directed by Karan Johar which was released back in 2001. In the movie, the family’s eldest son – played by Shah Rukh Khan – splits from his family after he marries a woman of his choice. And now, people can’t help but draw parallels between the reel and the real life.

We have collected some of the funniest tweets comparing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Royal exit with plot of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

The Royal Family story is very much the story of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum #K3G #HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/cQacqjZmU3 — Sohail Anjum (@sohailanjum) January 10, 2020

Meghan and Harry's decision to leave Royal household is highly evocative of ace Bollywood director Karan Johar's 2001 opus Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The Megxit, as it is being called, mirrors the way in which Rahul and Anjali left the Raichand household. In this essay, I will... — Nishtha (@krantinari) January 9, 2020

This is full blown kabhi khushi kabhi gham. 10 years later, William’s going to be flying to America saying ‘chandu ki chachi’ to Meghan https://t.co/q4p7a7ylEP — Raz (@raztweets) January 9, 2020

Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham English Version 😂😂😂😂 — Wahab Shaikh (@wahab173) January 9, 2020

Same energy: guy leaves his wealthy family and his inheritance cuz of love #Megxit #K3G pic.twitter.com/3rQxKSiPsD — Salokya Sarira (@SalazarSalokya) January 9, 2020

Which of these tweets made you laugh out loud?