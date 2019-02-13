Michelle Obama’s chat with her mom about “real stars” at the Grammys is pure gold

Michelle Obama’s surprise appearance and powerful speech at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards may have left thousands impressed but it seems the former US First Lady’s mother wasn’t one of them. Michelle shared a wonderful text conversation she had with her mother post the Grammys and people on Instagram can’t help but it call relatable.

“When your mom doesn’t think you’re a ‘real’ celebrity... Tonight in Phoenix, I shared this text thread from my mom from #Grammys night, and I just had to share it with all of you,” says Michelle in her post on Instagram, adding the hashtag #TextsFromMom along with it.

Her post comprises screenshots of her conversation with her mother – and the important question she asked her about the gala event.

“Did you meet any of the real stars or did you run right after you were done?” Marian Robinson asked her daughter. Michelle had the perfect answer for her mom. Also, don’t miss the way the two try to decide whether Michelle told her about going for the event or not.

The hilarious exchange has won Instagram over. Since being posted some four hours ago, the post has collected over seven lakh ‘likes’ – and still counting.

“Relatable in every way,” says one Instagram user. “Leave it to a mom to keep you humble… LOL,” says another. “Moms are the most savage,” says a third.

First Published: Feb 13, 2019 16:35 IST