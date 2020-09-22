e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Mississippi woman gets ssscary surprise as snake lands on her head from front door

Mississippi woman gets ssscary surprise as snake lands on her head from front door

Christina Mitchell grabbed a broom and ushered the reptile out of her house.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 22, 2020 10:32 IST
Associated Press | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Associated Press | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
MCCOMB, Mississippi
The 10-inch (25-centimeter) serpent then darted to the kitchen while Christina Mitchell called her husband to let him know about their new visitor.
The 10-inch (25-centimeter) serpent then darted to the kitchen while Christina Mitchell called her husband to let him know about their new visitor.(Pexels)
         

A woman in Mississippi received a slithering surprise when she got home from work last week: a snake that had been lodged on top of her front door landed on her head.

The encounter happened after the intruder made its way on top of Christina Mitchell’s door on Thursday, the Enterprise-Journal reported. “I felt this thump on my head,” Mitchell said. “I looked down and the snake had landed at my feet in the house.”

The newspaper reports the 10-inch (25-centimeter) serpent then darted to the kitchen while Mitchell called her husband to let him know about their new visitor. But she didn’t wait for help. She grabbed a broom and ushered the reptile out of her house in McComb, a city located about 80 miles (127 kilometers) south of Jackson.

“He did his striking pose because it was just a scared little rat snake,” Mitchell said. “He tried to bite at my broom whenever I put him outside. He probably thought that was really rude. We kind of had a stare-down.”

Based on the photo Mitchell took, her sparring partner looked like an Eastern Rat snake, a largely nonvenomous reptile, according to the National Wildlife Federation.

Mitchell was concerned since the animal had a large jaw, but she has been familiar with snakes since she was a child and says she would not go out of her way to kill an animal, even if it lands in her house.

“I actually really like snakes,” she said. “I think they’re fascinating.”

She also does not plan to move the pitcher plant, even though it might have attracted the snake.

“I just love my pitcher plant,” she said. “I feel like I’ll just take my chances and open my door really slow from now on.”

tags
top news
India-China military commanders to meet at least twice more before disengagement commences
India-China military commanders to meet at least twice more before disengagement commences
India rejects Pakistan’s reference to Kashmir issue at UN, calls for tackling terrorism
India rejects Pakistan’s reference to Kashmir issue at UN, calls for tackling terrorism
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 5.5 million mark, sees record recoveries at over 100,000
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 5.5 million mark, sees record recoveries at over 100,000
PM Modi praises Harivansh after suspended MPs snub tea offer
PM Modi praises Harivansh after suspended MPs snub tea offer
Covid-19 cases fall in Delhi, Mumbai: Testing, other possible reasons
Covid-19 cases fall in Delhi, Mumbai: Testing, other possible reasons
Monsoon Session witnesses unprecedented scenes in Parliament’s history
Monsoon Session witnesses unprecedented scenes in Parliament’s history
Covid-19: Diabetes, hypertension common comorbidities in patients, says Health ministry
Covid-19: Diabetes, hypertension common comorbidities in patients, says Health ministry
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveSRH vs RCB Live ScoreIPL 2020Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 India TallyJEE 2020 admit cardRicha Chadha

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In