Monkey ‘cat-naps’ a kitten, tries feeding it banana. Watch

Sep 06, 2019

In a series of unusual – and somewhat bizarre videos and images – a monkey was captured ‘cat-napping’ a kitten. The incident captured by a Thailand resident was shared on Facebook. And, since being shared it has created quite a stir among people.

The series of videos and images show the monkey – quite tenderly if we may add – holding the kitten. At one point, it also tries to feed a banana to the little four-legged creature but the furry feline refuses to eat.

Onlookers say that the monkey carried the stray cat from one rooftop to another, reports AsiaOne. The local rescue workers arrived at the place of incident a day after but were unable to find the monkey or the kitten.

