Motor Vehicles Act: How to lower fine under new act, this cop shares a way

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 17:41 IST

Under the newly amended Motor Vehicles (MV) Act, penalties for traffic violations are steeply raised. For instance before the amendment the charges for driving without license was Rs 500, under the new act it’s raised to Rs 5,000.

The hefty challan created uproar among citizens - so much that on September 19, the transport associations in Delhi and Noida also called for a strike.

Amidst this chaos, a video of a cop talking about the amended MV Act is now winning the Internet. In the 15-minute-long video, the cop explains the finer details of the act which many may have missed.

The video shows the cop stating the new fine amounts for various violations, in Hindi. A few seconds into the clip, he says that if anyone is fined a hefty amount then there’s nothing to worry about as long as they have the proper documents. In case, they were not carrying the papers at the time of issuance of the challan, they get a 15-day-period to sort things out. All they have to do is approach the appropriate authorities with proper documentation and reduce their fine – even to as low as Rs 100.

Not just that, the cop also talks about the importance of maintaining road safety. He concludes the video by saying that he hopes his video will create awareness about the new act.

Take a look at the video that has been shared by many across various social media platforms:

People couldn’t stop praising the cop and it’s clear from the thousands of collective views it has gathered. Here’s what people commented:

“Sir ji aapko bahut bahut dhanyvad. Aapki ki bate hame bahut achhi lagi,” wrote a Facebook user. “Thanks for giving safety instruction,” wroye another. “Lack of awareness is the major reason of suffering and corruption,” commented a third.

