Mountain lion enters house, lies down in the bathroom

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 15:51 IST

Officials say a mountain lion wandered inside a California house and was later captured when it entered a bathroom and was found lying on the floor. The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post that family members and the mountain lion ran away from each other on Sunday after the cougar entered the home when the door was opened to let in cool air. They also shared a video along with the post.

“The perpetrator slyly made his way through the open front door of the home. He did not threaten the resident or steal anything. After being spotted, he tried to make a run for it but ended up cornered in a bathroom. Fish and Wildlife were contacted and assisted our deputies in coaxing the mountain lion out of the second story bathroom window. He did get a stern warning about the break-in before being released,” the authority wrote in the post.

Further adding, “Fish and Wildlife do not consider mountain lion sightings near human habitation a public safety concern as long as the lion is not exhibiting aggressive behaviour towards people,” Turns out, “Mountain lions tend to be shy and extremely stealthy.”

The authorities also added a note of caution and wrote that if anyone encounters the animal its better to “make noise, act defiant and not afraid, maintain eye contact, never run away, slowly create distance, and fight back if you’re attacked!”

The mountain lion was coaxed out of the bathroom window by sheriffs’ deputies and state wildlife officers. Then it jumped to the ground.

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 15:51 IST