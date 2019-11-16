e-paper
Saturday, Nov 16, 2019

Move over gulab jamun pizza, Kurkure milkshake is the latest fusion dish making Twitter angry

The image of Kurkure milkshake ended up sparking a wave of reactions among tweeple.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 16, 2019 12:16 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kurkure milkshake is the latest weird food that irked Twitter.
Kurkure milkshake is the latest weird food that irked Twitter. (Twitter/@Sahil_Adhikaari)
         

In past few months, the Internet has presented many weird food combinations which left most disgusted – and some amused. From sweet Maggi to gulab jamun Pizza, videos or images of these weirdly fusion dishes created quite a stir online. Seems like, a Twitter user has found a new combination to add to the list of the reinvented dishes - Kurkure milkshake.

Expectedly, the image ended up sparking a wave of reactions among tweeple. Not just “appalled”, many commented that the image left them “horrified”.

Shared by a Twitter user on November 7, the image has collected tons of reactions from tweeple.

While some suggested the user to “deleted their account,” a few were extremely annoyed by the idea of Kurkure Milkshake. Hence, they dropped all sorts of comments on the post.

Though most took a cringe ride, a handful of tweeple came out to support the idea of this new dish. One Twitter user even called it “delicious.”

Would you like to try Kurkure Milkshake?

