e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 12, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / Mumbai animator’s Shivaji portrait made from plastic sets world record

Mumbai animator’s Shivaji portrait made from plastic sets world record

Nitin Dinesh Kamble, who works as a high-tech animation in a private company, created the 10X8 feet portrait in 10 days using 46,080 plastic bits of six different colours.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 12, 2020 11:32 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Mumbai
Nitin Dinesh Kamble, set the world record with the mosaic portrait.
Nitin Dinesh Kamble, set the world record with the mosaic portrait.(Twitter/@ANI)
         
Highlights
  • Nitin Dinesh Kamble is a Mumbai-based animation artist
  • He has made a world record by making a mosaic portrait of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
  • He used 46,080 plastic bits to make it

A Mumbai-based animation artist has made a world record by making a mosaic portrait of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the occasion of his birth anniversary as per the Hindu calendar in Mumbai’s Andheri here.

Nitin Dinesh Kamble, who works as a high-tech animation in a private company, created the 10X8 feet portrait in 10 days using 46,080 plastic bits of six different colours.

“I have made a portrait of Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj. I have used 46,080 plastic bits to make it. In India, there is a ban on plastic but there is not a lot we can do about the plastic that is already in the market,” Kamble told ANI on Wednesday when asked about the inspiration behind the portrait.

Kamble said that he thought about doing something good and presentable with plastic.

“I was also working full time so I had to spend my nights making the portrait. It took about 10 days for me to complete the portrait. I purchased the raw material from Bhubaneswar and coloured it in six different colours myself,” he said.

“This portrait has been registered in the World Records India. This is my first world record. I want to do more for our freedom fighters in the future because I feel like the younger generation should know about them and take inspiration,” he added.

tags
top news
UP govt’s ‘name and shame’ posters not backed by law, says Supreme Court
UP govt’s ‘name and shame’ posters not backed by law, says Supreme Court
Sensex cracks 2,500 points, Nifty slips below 9,800 mark amid virus fears
Sensex cracks 2,500 points, Nifty slips below 9,800 mark amid virus fears
In Rajinikanth’s big plan for Tamil Nadu politics, he won’t be the CM face
In Rajinikanth’s big plan for Tamil Nadu politics, he won’t be the CM face
Hotstar rolls back Disney+ for Indian users in less than 24 hours
Hotstar rolls back Disney+ for Indian users in less than 24 hours
Coronavirus outbreak: Why no one is talking about the rate of recovery
Coronavirus outbreak: Why no one is talking about the rate of recovery
Top 5 features that 2020 Hyundai Creta has but Kia Seltos does not
Top 5 features that 2020 Hyundai Creta has but Kia Seltos does not
India vs South Africa: Hardik Pandya on verge of joining elite list in ODIs
India vs South Africa: Hardik Pandya on verge of joining elite list in ODIs
Spectator at IND vs AUS Women’s T20 WC final diagnosed with coronavirus
Spectator at IND vs AUS Women’s T20 WC final diagnosed with coronavirus
trending topics
JEE Main 2020Jyotiraditya ScindiaXiaomi Redmi Note 9 seriesHardik Pandyacoronavirus spreadCoronavirusJyotiraditya Scindia MP RallyTom Hanks

don't miss

latest news

india news