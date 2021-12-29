Mumbai Police posts compilation of favourite tweets for 5th Twitter anniversary. Watch

it-s-viral

If you’re someone who spends a whole lot of their time on the Internet, then you may have seen some of the witty advisory posts that Mumbai Police often shares from its various social media handles. These educational yet entertaining posts usually garner a lot of appreciation from netizens. Today, on its 5th Twitter anniversary, the force is celebrating this particular feat by looking back at some of its favourite shares on the micro-blogging platform. Watching the two-minute-twenty-second long recap video will not only leave you in fits but may also fill you up with an unusual feeling of nostalgia.

Mumbai Police shared this recording on its official Instagram and Twitter accounts on December 29. “5 years too short! No matter how much longer we ‘tweet in touch’ with Mumbaikars, it can never be enough. We compiled our nostalgia of #5YearsOnTwitter with some of our favourite tweets! Spotted your favourite here?” reads the caption shared alongside the post. It further goes onto state, “If not, share it with #MyFavMPTweet We are all eyes to see”.

Check out the recording which has already accumulated nearly 36,400 views on Instagram and over 3,600 views on Twitter here:

5 years too short!



No matter how much longer we ‘tweet in touch’ with Mumbaikars, it can never be enough.



We compiled our nostalgia of #5YearsOnTwitter with some of our favourite tweets! Spotted your favourite here? If not, share it with #MyFavMPTweet We are all eyes to see! pic.twitter.com/U7zchaDrQ3 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 29, 2020

Since being shared on the Internet, this post has captured the attention of netizens. The share currently has over 30 retweets on Twitter and has also amassed many comments on Instagram.

Here’s what people had to say about the clip. One Twitter user said, “Congratulations, @MumbaiPolice. You are doing a great job. Keep it up”.

An Instagram user wrote, “Best video on the Internet today”.

Some tweeple used the hashtag #MyFavMPTweet to share their most-liked tweet by the force.

Others congratulated Mumbai Police on its outstanding efforts in conveying important information regarding citizens’ safety in a super creative manner. Here are some such reactions:

I proud of Mumbai police..

You are doing great work in 5 years in Twitter . pic.twitter.com/HYiSykAXxh — Harsha Dave (@HarshaDave18) December 29, 2020

What are your thoughts on this post? Did you find your favourite tweet in the recording?

