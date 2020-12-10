e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 09, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / ‘Only Mount Everest can get high’: Mumbai Police shares witty anti-drugs post

‘Only Mount Everest can get high’: Mumbai Police shares witty anti-drugs post

Mumbai Police often takes to Twitter to share witty advisory posts.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 00:25 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mumbai Police’s tweet prompted various replies.
Mumbai Police’s tweet prompted various replies. (Twitter/@MumbaiPolice)
         

You may have heard the news that world’s highest mountain Mount Everest just got a little higher. In case you’re unaware, Nepal and China jointly announced that the mountain has ‘grown’ a little less than 3 feet and the new height is 8,848.86 metres. Social media is abuzz with people sharing their reactions to the news. Now, Mumbai Police has also joined in with a witty and creative advisory post.

Sharing a picture of the world’s highest mountain, they wrote a punny caption. “Only #MountEverest can get away with getting high!” they tweeted. The post is complete with two hashtags #SayNoToDrugs and #HoshMeinAao.

Take a look at the tweet:

Since being shared, the post has gathered close to 700 likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“You always have an intellectual reply guys. Proud of your services and commitment and we can feel it,” wrote a Twitter user. “Good one,” commented another. “Smart metaphor,” said a third.

What do you think of Mumbai Police’s tweet?

Also Read | Mumbai Police shares viral video of kid getting haircut. Here’s why

tags
top news
Opposition leaders meet President Kovind, ask for repeal of farm laws
Opposition leaders meet President Kovind, ask for repeal of farm laws
PM-WANI: Cabinet gives nod for setting up of public WiFi networks
PM-WANI: Cabinet gives nod for setting up of public WiFi networks
Why are farmers sticking to stand?
Why are farmers sticking to stand?
Congress dissenters meet to chalk out future course of action
Congress dissenters meet to chalk out future course of action
Canada becomes second nation to approve Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine
Canada becomes second nation to approve Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine
Apple Fitness+ is launching in December 14
Apple Fitness+ is launching in December 14
In major faux pas, UK PM Boris Johnson says farm stir is India-Pak issue
In major faux pas, UK PM Boris Johnson says farm stir is India-Pak issue
Covid update: UK vaccine allergic reaction; phone which measures temperature
Covid update: UK vaccine allergic reaction; phone which measures temperature
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LIVECovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesRajasthan panchayat polls

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In