e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 09, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Mount Everest ‘grows’ as China, Nepal agree on new height

Mount Everest ‘grows’ as China, Nepal agree on new height

Nepal until now had recognised the height of the mountain as 8,848m as measured by the Survey of India in 1954.

india Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 05:18 IST
Sutirtho Patranobis and Jamie Mullick
Sutirtho Patranobis and Jamie Mullick
Hindustan Times, Beijing/New Delhi
Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Nepalese counterpart Bidya Devi Bhandari announced the new height of the tallest mountain in the world through an exchange of letters.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Nepalese counterpart Bidya Devi Bhandari announced the new height of the tallest mountain in the world through an exchange of letters.(AP file photo)
         

Mount Everest, the world’s tallest peak, is 8,848.86m (2,9031.69 ft) tall, China and Nepal jointly announced on Tuesday — 86cm higher than the measurement previously recognised by Nepal, and over four metres above China’s figure. Nepal until now had recognised the height of the mountain as 8,848m as measured by the Survey of India in 1954. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Nepalese counterpart Bidya Devi Bhandari announced the new height of the tallest mountain in the world through an exchange of letters. It marked the end of a debate between Beijing and Kathmandu over a “three-metre” height difference they had on the mountain’s height.

Also Read: Climate scientists turn Mount Everest into a lab

 
tags
top news
Bharat Bandh largely peaceful in borders, crowd swells at protest sites
Bharat Bandh largely peaceful in borders, crowd swells at protest sites
Deepak Kochhar tweaked firm’s books, says Enforcement Directorate
Deepak Kochhar tweaked firm’s books, says Enforcement Directorate
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Mayors to continue their protest outside Delhi CM’s residence
Mayors to continue their protest outside Delhi CM’s residence
Mukesh Ambani, Sunil Mittal differ on 5G rollout  timeline
Mukesh Ambani, Sunil Mittal differ on 5G rollout  timeline
No headway as farmers tell Amit Shah they want full rollback
No headway as farmers tell Amit Shah they want full rollback
Delhi: Fog, poor wind speed keeps air very poor
Delhi: Fog, poor wind speed keeps air very poor
Covid update: India’s vaccine software; USA on Pfizer; WHO on immunity barrier
Covid update: India’s vaccine software; USA on Pfizer; WHO on immunity barrier
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBharat Bandh Today LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesArvind KejriwalBharat Bandh TodayCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs Australia 3rd T20Bharat Bandh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In