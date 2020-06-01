Mumbai Police uses mangoes for not so ‘aam’ awareness initiative. Seen it yet?

The summer season may be responsible for all the sweaty discomfort but it does come with some yummy gifts too. One of them is the widely loved king of fruits- Mango. This deliciously special fruit can be used in numerous recipes. But did you ever think that it can also be used in other areas, such as technology? If you’re confused, let this tweet by Mumbai Police clear it up.

Mumbai Police used different varieties of mangoes to share an important message about creating a secure password for one’s online accounts. Posting a picture with different types of mangoes from Alphonso to Chausa, the post describes how the mangoes look the same but are all different.

The department tried to address the common mistake most people make when they choose their password for different account. Whether it’s for banks or just a simple online-shopping account, most of us tend to use the same password which makes us vulnerable to online fraud.

“Update your ‘aam’ password to the ‘King of all passwords!’ #NoAamPasswords” reads the witty caption.

Update your 'aam' password to the 'King of all passwords!' #NoAamPasswords pic.twitter.com/whjiL1bPAC — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 31, 2020

The punny tweet has garnered over 1,600 likes since being posted a day ago. Netizens were all praise for Mumbai Police’s yet another creative post on cyber security.

“Love the creativity here. Simple way to convey a very important message,” says a Twitter user. “Loved the example! Seasonal,” comments another.

What do you think about this not so ‘aam’ post?