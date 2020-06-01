e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 01, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Mumbai Police uses mangoes for not so ‘aam’ awareness initiative. Seen it yet?

Mumbai Police uses mangoes for not so ‘aam’ awareness initiative. Seen it yet?

Mumbai Police used different varieties of mangoes to share an important message about creating a secure password for one’s online accounts.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 01, 2020 11:34 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mumbai Police addressed the problems of cyber security caused by keeping the same password.
Mumbai Police addressed the problems of cyber security caused by keeping the same password.(Twitter/@MumbaiPolice )
         

The summer season may be responsible for all the sweaty discomfort but it does come with some yummy gifts too. One of them is the widely loved king of fruits- Mango. This deliciously special fruit can be used in numerous recipes. But did you ever think that it can also be used in other areas, such as technology? If you’re confused, let this tweet by Mumbai Police clear it up.

Mumbai Police used different varieties of mangoes to share an important message about creating a secure password for one’s online accounts. Posting a picture with different types of mangoes from Alphonso to Chausa, the post describes how the mangoes look the same but are all different.

The department tried to address the common mistake most people make when they choose their password for different account. Whether it’s for banks or just a simple online-shopping account, most of us tend to use the same password which makes us vulnerable to online fraud.

“Update your ‘aam’ password to the ‘King of all passwords!’ #NoAamPasswords” reads the witty caption.

Check out the post

The punny tweet has garnered over 1,600 likes since being posted a day ago. Netizens were all praise for Mumbai Police’s yet another creative post on cyber security.

“Love the creativity here. Simple way to convey a very important message,” says a Twitter user. “Loved the example! Seasonal,” comments another.

One user even gave a salute to the creative post

What do you think about this not so ‘aam’ post?

tags
top news
Live: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addresses media over Covid-19 situation
Live: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addresses media over Covid-19 situation
Amid Covid-19 crisis, PM’s call for ‘maximum discussion’ on three things
Amid Covid-19 crisis, PM’s call for ‘maximum discussion’ on three things
China rapidly expanded high-altitude weapon systems after Doklam standoff, says report
China rapidly expanded high-altitude weapon systems after Doklam standoff, says report
Army foils infiltration attempt in Jammu and Kashmir, 3 terrorists killed
Army foils infiltration attempt in Jammu and Kashmir, 3 terrorists killed
India’s Covid-19 tally surges beyond 190,500 with highest single-day spike of 8,392 cases
India’s Covid-19 tally surges beyond 190,500 with highest single-day spike of 8,392 cases
RIP Wajid Khan: The man who made Salman Khan’s music ‘dabangg’
RIP Wajid Khan: The man who made Salman Khan’s music ‘dabangg’
If he scores 100, we’d have to jump: Ishant recalls funny banter with Rahul
If he scores 100, we’d have to jump: Ishant recalls funny banter with Rahul
Unlocking begins today, cautious states ease several restrictions
Unlocking begins today, cautious states ease several restrictions
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaLockdown 4.0Covid-19lockdown 5.0R Madhavan BirthdayWajid KhanLockdown 5.0 restrictionsCOVID 19 Tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In