Home / It's Viral / Mumbai power outage: Tweeple use humour to deal with situation, post rib-tickling memes

Mumbai power outage: Tweeple use humour to deal with situation, post rib-tickling memes

Mumbai’s major power outage happened because of a grid failure at around 10 am on Monday.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 14:17 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mumbai power cuts inspired various reactions.
Mumbai power cuts inspired various reactions.(Twitter/@SwatKat77)
         

At around 10 am on Monday, October 11, a grid failure in Mumbai led to power outages throughout the city. The power cuts affected neighbourhoods and suburbs throughout India’s financial capital, disrupting people’s daily routines. However, in true Mumbai spirit, residents of the city decided to express their emotions regarding the situation with a bit of humour.

Here are some of the best posts to have graced Twitter regarding the Mumbai power cuts.

Business tycoon, Anand Mahindra shared this:

Some individuals who were ready to start their workweek whilst working from home may not be so unhappy about the power outage, or so is shown in these memes:

Then some were about to start their online classes. These students also had a few thoughts to share:

Bollywood actor, Kunal Khemu shared this hilarious video which may leave you in splits:

This tweet is about how Delhiites are reacting to the power outage in Bombay:

This particular Twitter user is done with 2020 and expressed so using this meme:

Here are some other funny tweets from the micro-blogging application:

You can get live updates on the power outage situation by clicking here.

What are your thoughts on these posts? Any that particular tickled your funny bone? Or were there some that you related to extra hard? Be sure to head to Twitter to see more of such shares.

