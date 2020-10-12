Mumbai power outage: Tweeple use humour to deal with situation, post rib-tickling memes

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 14:17 IST

At around 10 am on Monday, October 11, a grid failure in Mumbai led to power outages throughout the city. The power cuts affected neighbourhoods and suburbs throughout India’s financial capital, disrupting people’s daily routines. However, in true Mumbai spirit, residents of the city decided to express their emotions regarding the situation with a bit of humour.

Here are some of the best posts to have graced Twitter regarding the Mumbai power cuts.

Business tycoon, Anand Mahindra shared this:

Mumbai power line trips. Humour lines on the Internet are intact & moving at the speed of light... pic.twitter.com/qi7phM2OKp — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 12, 2020

Some individuals who were ready to start their workweek whilst working from home may not be so unhappy about the power outage, or so is shown in these memes:

#powercut



No Power in Mumbai.



WFH people be like: pic.twitter.com/tH6y2jGfoC — SwatKat 💯 fb (@SwatKat77) October 12, 2020

Then some were about to start their online classes. These students also had a few thoughts to share:

Me heading towards to attend my online class

Meanwhile #powercut pic.twitter.com/JOZQFTxUjg — Yogesh Pathak 🇮🇳 (@yoges_hh) October 12, 2020

Bollywood actor, Kunal Khemu shared this hilarious video which may leave you in splits:

This tweet is about how Delhiites are reacting to the power outage in Bombay:

People in Mumbai: oh no! There’s a #powercut what’re we supposed to do now?!??



People in Delhi: pic.twitter.com/vDT12oYozi — Afifa 🐉 (@__affi__) October 12, 2020

This particular Twitter user is done with 2020 and expressed so using this meme:

Here are some other funny tweets from the micro-blogging application:

#powercut



South Bombay Girl after hearing that there is #powercut in Mumbai : pic.twitter.com/u7ZVvmPszI — Jitesh Rochlani ➐ (@JRism99) October 12, 2020

You can get live updates on the power outage situation by clicking here.

What are your thoughts on these posts? Any that particular tickled your funny bone? Or were there some that you related to extra hard? Be sure to head to Twitter to see more of such shares.