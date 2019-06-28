Mumbai rain: Heavy shower causes flood of reactions on Twitter
Twitter is sharing some hilarious reactions to the rain.it's viral Updated: Jun 28, 2019 17:21 IST
Mumbai has received its first heavy rain of the season. While the rain has given city dwellers some respite from the hot and humid conditions, several areas are witnessing traffic snags and water logging. Even as people are looking for ways to deal with the tough conditions brought on by the heavy rains, there are those who have chosen humour as something of a coping mechanism. In keeping with Mumbai’s spirit, many have taken to Twitter to share some hilarious reactions to the rain.
Form talking about reaching work on time to posting jokes on water logging, people have made #MumbaiRains a trending topic in the micro-blogging site. Here are some of the tweets you just can’t miss.
It easy to find trend of stock hard to find auto in rainy days.— Shree (@TrendChanger777) June 28, 2019
#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/zNzRQSMG3j
This is so true ..#MumbaiRains #bindasladki pic.twitter.com/MrKwVFGrnq— Bindas Ladki (@bindasladki) June 28, 2019
Ola, Uber and Auto drivers today.... #MumbaiRains🤣😃 pic.twitter.com/XHLZ4INmvK— OmkarTheMentor (@Mentorspeaks) June 28, 2019
[Interview]— Shruti Panhalkar (@panhalkarshruti) June 28, 2019
Interviewer: What is your greatest strength?
Me: Reaching office on time during #MumbaiRains
Interviewer: pic.twitter.com/E470SynwDc
Water park is officially opened in Mumbai today .Please be safe. It's raining heavily today#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/TQUvMkiSmy— Babubhaiyaa (@Xposer8) June 28, 2019
It just takes 30 mins of #MumbaiRains for an average Mumbaikar to go from - Oh Wow! -to- What the Hell!— Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) June 28, 2019
#MumbaiRains summed up in three points -— Zenobia (@this_is_zenobia) June 28, 2019
1. WHY IS IT NOT RAINING? IT'S SO HOT 😭
*starts raining*
2. Please stop raining! This is too much 😭
*stops raining*
3. The monsoon is irregular again this year. It didn't even rain properly. Last year this time we were drenched.
Going to work #MumbaiRains #rains pic.twitter.com/CdxK4Mgufo— gurjeet singh (@gurjeet48) June 28, 2019
#MumbaiRains— SSenpai (@SpitefulSenpai) June 28, 2019
....And the story of my Hate Love relationship with Mumbai's rickshawalas continues. 😁 pic.twitter.com/iyuEET7Xyo
Some are truly happy with the rain...
Can there be a better feeling than this??— niharika choudhury (@niharika1702) June 28, 2019
Yayyyyyyyyy.....#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/W8rImnwPi8
Finally it is here with a bang #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/wBJ43pGtZ1— Vipra Naik (@Vipra212) June 28, 2019
Glad to see it's finally raining in Mumbai. Much desired considering the depleted water levels in our dams and lakes.— Ketan Nardhani (@ketan83) June 28, 2019
Hope we have a great monsoon this year in Maharashtra and the rest of India 🌧 #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/xDwPvNPSdY
What’s your reaction to the rain.
First Published: Jun 28, 2019 17:02 IST