Mumbai rain: Heavy shower causes flood of reactions on Twitter

Mumbai has received its first heavy rain of the season. While the rain has given city dwellers some respite from the hot and humid conditions, several areas are witnessing traffic snags and water logging. Even as people are looking for ways to deal with the tough conditions brought on by the heavy rains, there are those who have chosen humour as something of a coping mechanism. In keeping with Mumbai’s spirit, many have taken to Twitter to share some hilarious reactions to the rain.

Form talking about reaching work on time to posting jokes on water logging, people have made #MumbaiRains a trending topic in the micro-blogging site. Here are some of the tweets you just can’t miss.

It easy to find trend of stock hard to find auto in rainy days.

#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/zNzRQSMG3j — Shree (@TrendChanger777) June 28, 2019

[Interview]



Interviewer: What is your greatest strength?



Me: Reaching office on time during #MumbaiRains



Interviewer: pic.twitter.com/E470SynwDc — Shruti Panhalkar (@panhalkarshruti) June 28, 2019

Water park is officially opened in Mumbai today .Please be safe. It's raining heavily today#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/TQUvMkiSmy — Babubhaiyaa (@Xposer8) June 28, 2019

It just takes 30 mins of #MumbaiRains for an average Mumbaikar to go from - Oh Wow! -to- What the Hell! — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) June 28, 2019

#MumbaiRains summed up in three points -



1. WHY IS IT NOT RAINING? IT'S SO HOT 😭



*starts raining*



2. Please stop raining! This is too much 😭



*stops raining*



3. The monsoon is irregular again this year. It didn't even rain properly. Last year this time we were drenched. — Zenobia (@this_is_zenobia) June 28, 2019

#MumbaiRains

....And the story of my Hate Love relationship with Mumbai's rickshawalas continues. 😁 pic.twitter.com/iyuEET7Xyo — SSenpai (@SpitefulSenpai) June 28, 2019

Some are truly happy with the rain...

Can there be a better feeling than this??



Yayyyyyyyyy.....#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/W8rImnwPi8 — niharika choudhury (@niharika1702) June 28, 2019

Finally it is here with a bang #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/wBJ43pGtZ1 — Vipra Naik (@Vipra212) June 28, 2019

Glad to see it's finally raining in Mumbai. Much desired considering the depleted water levels in our dams and lakes.



Hope we have a great monsoon this year in Maharashtra and the rest of India 🌧 #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/xDwPvNPSdY — Ketan Nardhani (@ketan83) June 28, 2019

What’s your reaction to the rain.

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 17:02 IST