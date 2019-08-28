e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 28, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Aug 28, 2019

Naga women battalion pushes car out of ditch. Video amazes Anand Mahindra, Kiren Rijiju, Twitter

The video has been doing its rounds on the Internet for a while.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 28, 2019 13:08 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video shows a group of army women working in tandem.
The video shows a group of army women working in tandem. (Twitter/@MmhonlumoKikon)
         

“How important it is for us to recognize and celebrate our heroes and she-roes!” Written by famous poet Maya Angelou, these words aptly capture the essence of a video circulating on Twitter involving the members of a women battalion in Nagaland.

The video has been doing its rounds on the Internet for a while. However, it recently gained more traction after MLA Mmhonlumo Kikon tweeted it tagging Anand Mahindra and Kiren Rijiju who, in turn, shared the clip on Twitter too.

Tweeted by Kikon on August 27, the video shows a group of army women working in tandem to push a car out of a ditch. “Naga women Battalion lifting a Mahindra Bolero from the side drain! An old video which needs to be seen by more people,” Kikon wrote in the caption.

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 2.1 lakh views. Additionally, it has also received about 16,000 likes and over 4,500 retweets.

Here’s what Anand Mahindra and Kiren Rijiju wrote while sharing the video.

Netizens too dished out various captions while sharing the video on Twitter. “Watch #WomanPower at work!” wrote one. “Women power on display Naga Women Battalion lifting a Mahindra Bolero from the side drain. Look at the courage, strength and happiness of our sisters in uniform,” tweeted another.

The video has impressed many. Here’s how people reacted:

What do you think of this video?

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 12:51 IST

tags
more from it s viral
top news
    trending topics
    Kashmir Live UpdatesArticle 370Virat KohliJammu and KashmirIndia vs West IndiesMalaika AroraKatrina KaifKhaali PeeliPriyanka ChopraSalman KhanNarendra ModiRBI
    don't miss