Home / It's Viral / NASA calls this image 'galactic attraction'. Check it out to see why

NASA calls this image ‘galactic attraction’. Check it out to see why

“Wow…” read one comment under the post.

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 20:50 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows galaxy NGC 2799 and galaxy NGC 2798.
The image shows galaxy NGC 2799 and galaxy NGC 2798. (Instagram/@nasa)
         

Have you ever seen two galaxies interacting with each other? Do you know what a galactic merger looks like? If you answered ‘yes’ to one, or both, of the previous questions, then you’re probably a space enthusiast, and would thus, appreciate this post by NASA. But don’t worry if you’re not, and answered ‘no’ to the questions asked above. This share is so intriguing that it may tickle your fancy, any which way.

NASA shared this post on their official Instagram account on October 23. The text shared alongside the post explains what it shows. “Galactic Attraction. Galaxy NGC 2799 on the left is seemingly being pulled into the center of the galaxy NGC 2798 (on the right). Interacting galaxies influence each other, which may eventually result in a merger or a unique formation,” it reads.

The caption further states, “Already, these two galaxies have seemingly formed a sideways waterspout, with stars from NGC 2799 appearing to fall into NGC 2798 almost like drops of water. ⁣Galactic mergers can take place over several hundred million to over a billion years”.

Check out this ‘galactic merger’:

View this post on Instagram

Galactic Attraction⁣ ⁣ Galaxy NGC 2799 on the left is seemingly being pulled into the center of the galaxy NGC 2798 (on the right). ⁣ ⁣ Interacting galaxies influence each other, which may eventually result in a merger or a unique formation. Already, these two galaxies have seemingly formed a sideways waterspout, with stars from NGC 2799 appearing to fall into NGC 2798 almost like drops of water. ⁣ ⁣ Galactic mergers can take place over several hundred million to over a billion years. While one might think the merger of two galaxies would be catastrophic for the stellar systems within, the sheer amount of space between stars means that stellar collisions are unlikely and stars typically drift past each other.⁣ ⁣ Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, SDSS, J. Dalcanton; Acknowledgment: Judy Schmidt (Geckzilla)⁣ ⁣ #NASA #HubbleSpaceTelescope #Galaxies #Stars #Space⁣

A post shared by NASA (@nasa) on

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has captured netizens’ attention. The share currently has nearly 8.6 lakh likes and a ton of comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the post. One person said, “Wow”.

Another individual wrote, “Beautiful”. “It’s so amazing,” read one comment under the share.

What are your thoughts on this share? Did it leave you mesmerised too?

Also Read | Space humour: Moon ‘photobombs’ the Sun, NASA tweets. Seen it yet?

