NASA shares image of galaxy that was host to a supernova explosion

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 08:33 IST

Images of the world outside the Earth always have the capability to evoke a sense of wonder in people. This tweet shared by NASA, a day ago, is no different. The image shows a galaxy of an irregular shape and it’s too beautiful to describe in words.

The image was shared on the official Twitter account for the NASA Hubble Space Telescope. “#HubbleFriday Because of its irregular shape, the galaxy in this Hubble image is nicknamed the Meathook Galaxy,” they wrote and posted the image.

In the tweet, they further added that the galaxy “hosted a massive supernova explosion that was spotted in 2015, which was visible on Earth for months through even a small telescope!”

#HubbleFriday Because of its irregular shape, the galaxy in this Hubble image is nicknamed the Meathook Galaxy.



It hosted a massive supernova explosion that was spotted in 2015, which was visible on Earth for months through even a small telescope!: https://t.co/557Og8ZuQD pic.twitter.com/f7nN8ZQcjR — Hubble (@NASAHubble) August 21, 2020

Since being shared, the post has gathered over 2,000 likes – and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also amassed close to 500 retweets. People had a lot to say on this spectacular image.

“One of the most beautiful and energetic galaxies I have ever seen in my life is very beautiful,” wrote a Twitter user. “I was unaware that you have a nickname. And yeah your image is amazing,” expressed another. “Stunning,” wrote a third.

Here’s how others reacted:

Very cool — michael spear (@bluecollarfab) August 21, 2020

🤩 — Muskan Bibi (@MuskanBibi9) August 21, 2020

Wow! — Randy Hooks (@1HubbleRadio) August 21, 2020

What do you think of the image?

