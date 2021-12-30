e-paper
NASA shares picture of 'Wolf Moon'. Here's what it is

NASA shares picture of ‘Wolf Moon’. Here’s what it is

“Beginning tonight, Earth’s BFF, the Moon will be appearing in the night sky in full view. This will be the 13th and final full Moon of 2020 and will be visible for about three days,” reads a bit of the text shared alongside the Instagram post.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 19:39 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a ‘Wolf Moon’.
The image shows a ‘Wolf Moon’. (Instagram/@nasa)
         

“Aaah-ooooooh! It’s a Wolf Moon to end the year,” wrote NASA while posting this stunning image of a ‘Wolf Moon’. If that phrase has piqued your interest, wait until you check out the whole share, which is highly informative as well as very intriguing.

NASA shared this picture on their official Instagram page on December 30. The caption shared alongside the photograph describes what it depicts. It reads, “Beginning tonight, Earth’s BFF, the Moon will be appearing in the night sky in full view. This will be the 13th and final full Moon of 2020 and will be visible for about three days. Why is it called the Wolf Moon?”.

If you’re pondering over the same question, wonder no more. The space agency explained the answer. They wrote, “Different cultures have specific names for each of the full Moons throughout the year, and they often relate to what is happening in nature at that time. The Algonquin tribes of what is now the northern and eastern United States named this the Wolf Moon, from the packs of wolves that howled hungrily outside the villages amid the cold and deep snows of winter”. The text further goes onto state, “Another name is the Ice Moon. By month the full Moon in December is called the Cold Moon”.

Check out the rest of the post and the mesmerising picture below:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this share has accumulated over 1.3 million likes and has simultaneously garnered many comments from netizens.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person wrote, “So cool”.

“Perfect,” read one comment under the share, while another individual stated, “Awesome”.

What are your thoughts on the post?

