Netizens are swooning over Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s hair flip. Seen it yet?

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 15:23 IST

On Sunday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the country from his home in Ottawa and a part of that presser has since gone viral. It’s the moment when some strands of hair fell in front of his eyes and Trudeau did a hair flip.

Within a short span, the clip went viral on different social media platforms, but this Facebook post by Jason Hanson is the one that has been shared the most.

The clip starts with Trudeau standing in front of a mic and looking at the camera as he flips his hair back with his hand. The video is an edited version which shows his action in slow motion, coupled with a melodious tune in the background.

Check out the video:

Posted on April 19, the video has been watched over 5 million times and has received tons of comments that prove that netizens are not being able to keep calm after watching the clip.

“Whoever did this, you are good,” writes a Facebook user. “Oh wow! Heart skipped a beat there,” gushes another. “That’s it! I’m moving,” declares a third. “Did anyone hear what he said after this?” asks a fourth.

Trudeau announced the complete sealing of the USA Canada border during his brief on the current situation of lockdown in the country.