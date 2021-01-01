e-paper
Home / It's Viral / People welcome the year by sharing pictures of first sunrise of 2021

People welcome the year by sharing pictures of first sunrise of 2021

People took to Twitter to share stunning images.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 09:38 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People took to Twitter to share the images.
People took to Twitter to share the images. (Twitter/@ANI)
         

We are at the first day of 2021. A year that people are wishing will turn out to be much better than the previous one and many are expressing the same on various social media platforms. Netizens are sharing varied posts to convey the message of positivity that they wish this year will bring, amid them are the pictures of the first sunrise of 2021 too.

“May the first sunrise of 2021 give you motivation, positive energy, positive thinking, good health and keep you energetic throughout the year. I wish you all a very happy new year 2021,” with this message, this is what a Twitter user shared:

Here are two incredible images which show the beginning of a new day, a new year:

ANI also took to Twitter to share images of the sun rising over the horizon. “The sun rises over the horizon, in Kolkata, overlooking the Hooghly river and the Howrah Bridge on the first day of the year 2021,” they tweeted and shared:

Take a look at some of the other posts shared on Twitter:

What are your thoughts on the posts?

