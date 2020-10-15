e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 15, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Newlywed couple in Odisha celebrates their wedding by feeding 500 stray dogs

Newlywed couple in Odisha celebrates their wedding by feeding 500 stray dogs

Eureka Apta and Joanna Wang got married in Bhubaneswar on September 25 and their wedding treat was received by hundreds of stray dogs.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 10:31 IST
Asian News International | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Asian News International | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Bhubaneswar
The image shows the couple, Eureka Apta and Joanna Wang.
The image shows the couple, Eureka Apta and Joanna Wang.(Twitter/@ANI)
         

A couple celebrated their marriage by feeding 500 stray dogs in collaboration with an animal care group on their wedding day in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Eureka Apta and Joanna Wang got married in Bhubaneswar on September 25 and their wedding treat was received by hundreds of stray dogs after the couple arranged special meals for around 500 dogs in Bhubaneswar. This initiative was conceived in collaboration with an animal care group, Animal Welfare Trust Ekamra.

Besides feeding the dogs, the newlywed couple made donations to the trust for an animal shelter that rescues animals in the city.

“On September 25, when our wedding was organised, we just wanted to do something good and contribute to society.” Joanna Wang told ANI.

“We planned with Animal Welfare Trust Ekamra (AWTE) and Purvi, its founder, to organise a food drive for 500 animals across Bhubaneswar. We also provided her with medicines, food, and small monetary help for her shelter,” Joanna Wang added.

ANI took to Twitter to share several images of the couple:

Even during the lockdown, Eureka and Joana regularly served stray animals who were suffering due to lack of food. “We would make sure to do our bit by preparing meals and serving the street dogs on a regular basis since nobody stepped out to feed them during the lockdown. We decided to do something special for the dogs whenever we got married,” Eureka told ANI.

He added, “We had a simple wedding in a temple. Afterwards, we prepared a treat for around 500 dogs and helped AWTE with limited monetary help from our side. It was a very satisfactory experience.”

Eureka Apta is an independent filmmaker and wife Joana is a dentist by profession. Both tied the knot in a temple of a small village, Nuagon, near Bhubaneswar on September 25.

Also Read | Woman puts reflective collars on stray dogs, aims to prevent road accidents

tags
top news
Nepal PM Oli’s cabinet reshuffle holds an outreach message to India
Nepal PM Oli’s cabinet reshuffle holds an outreach message to India
Per capita GDP increased by 30%: Officials on criticism over IMF report
Per capita GDP increased by 30%: Officials on criticism over IMF report
Kerala gold smuggling accused have links with Dawood Ibrahim’s gang: NIA
Kerala gold smuggling accused have links with Dawood Ibrahim’s gang: NIA
‘Congress’ game plan won’t work this time’: HD Kumaraswamy attacks former ally
‘Congress’ game plan won’t work this time’: HD Kumaraswamy attacks former ally
BJP laps up ‘Bhookhe Nange’ slur to make MP polls Chauhan vs Nath battle
BJP laps up ‘Bhookhe Nange’ slur to make MP polls Chauhan vs Nath battle
Mumbai records decade’s highest 24-hour October rain, 2nd highest monthly rain in 10 years
Mumbai records decade’s highest 24-hour October rain, 2nd highest monthly rain in 10 years
IPL 2020: Dhawan provides important update on Iyer’s shoulder injury
IPL 2020: Dhawan provides important update on Iyer’s shoulder injury
Govt’s storage plan for Covid-19 vaccine; schools, cinemas reopen today
Govt’s storage plan for Covid-19 vaccine; schools, cinemas reopen today
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallySushant Singh RajputBigg Boss 14Covid-19 casesLadakh stand-offIPL 2020 Live Score, DC vs RR

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In