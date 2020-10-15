Newlywed couple in Odisha celebrates their wedding by feeding 500 stray dogs

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 10:31 IST

A couple celebrated their marriage by feeding 500 stray dogs in collaboration with an animal care group on their wedding day in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Eureka Apta and Joanna Wang got married in Bhubaneswar on September 25 and their wedding treat was received by hundreds of stray dogs after the couple arranged special meals for around 500 dogs in Bhubaneswar. This initiative was conceived in collaboration with an animal care group, Animal Welfare Trust Ekamra.

Besides feeding the dogs, the newlywed couple made donations to the trust for an animal shelter that rescues animals in the city.

“On September 25, when our wedding was organised, we just wanted to do something good and contribute to society.” Joanna Wang told ANI.

“We planned with Animal Welfare Trust Ekamra (AWTE) and Purvi, its founder, to organise a food drive for 500 animals across Bhubaneswar. We also provided her with medicines, food, and small monetary help for her shelter,” Joanna Wang added.

ANI took to Twitter to share several images of the couple:

Even during the lockdown, Eureka and Joana regularly served stray animals who were suffering due to lack of food. “We would make sure to do our bit by preparing meals and serving the street dogs on a regular basis since nobody stepped out to feed them during the lockdown. We decided to do something special for the dogs whenever we got married,” Eureka told ANI.

He added, “We had a simple wedding in a temple. Afterwards, we prepared a treat for around 500 dogs and helped AWTE with limited monetary help from our side. It was a very satisfactory experience.”

Eureka Apta is an independent filmmaker and wife Joana is a dentist by profession. Both tied the knot in a temple of a small village, Nuagon, near Bhubaneswar on September 25.

