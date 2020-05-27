e-paper
NGOs join hands so that no stray dog goes hungry in Kashmir Valley

NGOs join hands so that no stray dog goes hungry in Kashmir Valley

Two NGOs have tied up with a chicken shop, meat vendors and local pet shop for the packaged dog food to arrange meals for stray canines.

Updated: May 27, 2020 11:35 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srinagar
Members of two NGOs Healing Pat and Welfare For Kashmir Animals are working together to feed at least 1000 dogs per day.
Members of two NGOs Healing Pat and Welfare For Kashmir Animals are working together to feed at least 1000 dogs per day.(Twitter/@ANI)
         

The volunteers of different non-government organisations have taken up the responsibility to feed a large number of stray dogs in Kashmir Valley amid the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown.

For the last two weeks, members of two NGOs Healing Pat and Welfare For Kashmir Animals are working together to feed at least 1000 dogs per day in Srinagar city and of Kashmir Valley.

Before the lockdown, these strays would find food from the leftovers at restaurants or locals who used to feed them while roaming around the Valley but the lockdown doomed them to stay hungry.The two NGOs have tied up with a chicken shop, meat vendors and local pet shop for the packaged dog food to arrange meals for stray canines.

“Healing Pat, it’s an NGO, we mainly focus on rescuing horses, cow and dogs. Stray dogs were mainly dependant on scraps and people who used to visit and feed them. As it is a lockdown, we have collaborated with Kashmir Animal Welfare to cover all the major areas where street dogs population is more. We have also tied up with meat vendors, chicken shops and dog feed shops. We mix up dog food like pedigree in chicken to feed dogs. It may not be complete nutrition for them but it could at least reduce their hunger,” Dawood Ahmad, head of Healing Pat, told ANI.

“Whenever I feed stray dogs, I feel like feeding my own soul. The situation of animals is also deplorable in the lockdown. It is our moral responsibility to look after them,” said Nighat Jan, a volunteer.

