Home / It's Viral / Nobel laureate Carol Greider’s inspiring journey to success with dyslexia

Nobel laureate Carol Greider’s inspiring journey to success with dyslexia

The official Instagram account of Nobel Prize shared this post about Carol Greider.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 08:30 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Carol Greider.
The image shows Carol Greider. (Instagram/@nobelprize_org)
         

“School was not easy for me,” this is how the caption to a post about American molecular biologist and Nobel laureate, Carol W. Greider begins. Shared on the Nobel Prize organizations’ official Instagram account on October 18, the post details Greider’s journey to success as a woman in science. The caption mentions that Greider is one of many Nobel Laureates that have dyslexia. The share is highly empowering, and you may say so too after reading the entire post.

“Carol Greider achieved success in molecular biology in the same way she overcame dyslexia as a child: with persistence and creativity,” says the caption. It further goes on to state, “Since she couldn’t learn to read the traditional way, she found another: she taught herself to memorise words and letter order, circumventing her inability to sound out words”.

Check out the whole share, which is complete with a picture of Greider herself in a green dress at The Nobel Foundation in 2009.

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this share has received a whole lot of love from netizens, and rightfully so. The post has garnered over 26,500 likes and many appreciative comments.

Here are some supportive words that Instagram users left under the post. One person said, “What an inspiration”.

Another individual wrote, “Congratulations, Carol”. “Shine on,” read one comment under the post.

Many also left emojis such as hearts and clapping hands in the comments section of the share.

What are your thoughts on this post?

