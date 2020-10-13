Nobel Prize winner gets a knock on his door at 2:15 am. It was his co-winner telling him they’d won

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 22:09 IST

The exact moment US economist Paul R Milgrom found out he had won the Nobel Prize has been shared in a video that’s gone viral. Milgrom found out the big news through a knock on his door at 2:15 am by his co-winner Robert B Wilson. Stanford University shared the video of the moment on their Twitter handle and people cannot stop sharing their reactions to it.

The video was recorded on a security camera and later shared online. “The #NobelPrize committee couldn’t reach Paul Milgrom to share the news that he won, so his fellow winner and neighbor Robert Wilson knocked on his door in the middle of the night,” details the tweet shared by Stanford University.

The short clip shows Wilson knocking on Milgrom’s door. After a few moments, when Milgrom finally answers, Wilson breaks the news to him.

“Paul, it’s Bob Wilson,” he says. “You’ve won the Nobel Prize,” he tells him. He then goes on to add, “And so they’re trying to reach you, but they cannot. They don’t seem to have a number for you”.

We’ll let you watch the video to see how Milgrom reacts:

The #NobelPrize committee couldn't reach Paul Milgrom to share the news that he won, so his fellow winner and neighbor Robert Wilson knocked on his door in the middle of the night. pic.twitter.com/MvhxZcgutZ — Stanford University (@Stanford) October 12, 2020

Stanford University shared another tweet:

When Robert Wilson rang Paul Milgrom's doorbell at 2:15 this morning, Milgrom's wife, who's in Stockholm, received a security-camera notification on her phone. She got to watch live as Wilson told Milgrom he'd won the #NobelPrize. — Stanford University (@Stanford) October 12, 2020

“Needless to say Paul didn’t get back to sleep that night,” commented an individual. “I was giggling and tearing up at the same time. It’s so cute!” wrote another. “They should do it like this all the time. Your best buddy and collaborator gets to tell you! Sweet,” added a third.

Milgrom and Wilson have won the Nobel Prize in economics for “improvements to auction theory and inventions of new auction formats.”

