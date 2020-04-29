Nothing to see here, just a pregnant woman picking up a snake off the road

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 18:49 IST

True animal lovers never fail to go to go the extra mile to save a creature in trouble. And this woman in Arizona is among them. A video that’s gone all kinds of viral shows her picking up a snake off the road so it wouldn’t get killed by oncoming traffic. And she does all this while talking on the phone. What’s more interesting - she’s also pregnant.

The video of the woman was shared by Facebook user Sky Gue on April 24. “This is a true Arizonan. Pregnant, on the phone with no hands, picking up a snake out of the middle of the road in the middle of nowhere with her flipflop,” reads the caption on the video which show exactly that.

The video has since collected over 3,300 shares and than 800 reactions - and counting.

“Arizona what what! She saved that Nope Rope Danger Noodle and made a deposit on the Karmic Bank,” comments a Facebook user. “She is one brave, crazy lady!” writes another.

The woman was later identified as Tawney Kae Rauch. She also dropped in the comments section to share a picture of herself with the snake.

“It was the biggest snake I’d seen in awhile,” Rauch told AZFamily.com about the six-foot-long gopher snake she rescued. These types of snakes are nonvenomous.

“It was too pretty of a snake to, like kill, or anything,” she added. She, along with her husband, released the snake into the wild later.