Ola cabbie returns rider’s forgotten items worth Rs 2.5 lakhs, gets rewarded

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 18:30 IST

A driver for app based cab service Ola is winning a ton of love on social media for his act of kindness towards a rider. A post shared on Facebook details how the driver returned items worth Rs 2.5 lakh that the rider had forgotten in the cab. Not only has the driver won social media over, his wonderful deed has been acknowledged by Ola and he has also been rewarded for the gesture.

In his post, Facebook user Sayuj Ravindran details how he and his family were returning from a cousin’s wedding in a cab late at around 3:30 am. During the journey, a flat tyre halted the ride.

The driver, identified as Khateeb Ur Rahman, advised the passengers to book another cab since he would need time to fix the tyre. Ravindran managed to book another cab and was almost home when he got a call from Rahman. He told Ravindran that they had forgotten a bag in the car.

“I then realized it was my laptop bag which also had some valuables in it,” says Ravindran in his post. Rahman not only waited for Ravindran to collect his belonging, he also drove towards his house so it was more convenient.

“Meet Mr. KHATEEB UR RAHMAN, who returned my bag (with stuffs worth Rs 2.5 lakhs approx),” Ravindran says on Facebook, adding that Rahman refused to take any money from him in return for the favour. “But I did manage to slip in the money to his jacket pocket forcefully,” he adds.

Ravindran also requested Ola to reward the driver for his kind gesture.

Since being shared on September 17, Ravindran’s post has collected over 16,000 reactions and more than 3,900 shares - and still counting. Several people have posted comments on the post.

“Proud of this person,” says a Facebook user. “So rare these days...but thankfully, good people still exist...Bless him,” says another.

Ola also acknowledged Rahman’s deed in a tweet.

We are glad you had a good experience traveling with Ola. Please share the booking ID, we will convey your message to the driver-partner and hsc team. https://t.co/6DHSELSc7K — Ola Support (@ola_supports) September 17, 2019

On September 24, Ravindran shared another update that Rahman had been rewarded with Rs 25,000 by SGP Group.

