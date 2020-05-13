Olive and Mabel are back again! This time in a hilarious Zoom call with Andrew Cotter

Updated: May 13, 2020 15:27 IST

Olive and Mabel, the two canine superstars, are back again and this time they are doing a zoom call with their hooman Andrew Cotter. In the video shared by Cotter on Twitter the trio does a company video conference and saying that the clip is funny is an understatement – it’s a comedy gold.

“Still having the company meetings online,” Cotter wrote and tweeted the video.

The video starts with Cotter’s face on the screen as both labradors seem to struggle with the technology. Finally, like a good hooman, Cotter walks them through and helps them to turn on their cameras.

Throughout the rest of the clip, he tries to discuss the business in hand with Mabel and Olive. He says that they are expected to show loyalty towards work. In the meantime, while Olive sits still, Mabel starts staring into distance to which Cotter says, “This is one of the things that we have to address and the lack of focus at times because well there’s the inappropriate stuff with Kevin the Doberman from accounts as well but one thing at a time.”

The clip gets funnier as Cotter tries to get his colleagues interested in the video call but they don’t pay him much attention. The clip ends Oliver hanging up and Mabel almost falling asleep.

Still having the company meetings online. pic.twitter.com/aR3LfuSdKl — Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) May 11, 2020

Since being shared a day back, the video has gathered over 3.8 million views – and the numbers are only increasing. With over 1.4 lakh likes and close to 36,000 retweets, people had a lot to say about this rib-tickling business call. While some said they loved the video, a few tried guessing what the dogs were thinking.

“Olive completely focused, feeling absolutely nothing. Mabel a bit of a mess, but will grow into the role,” wrote a Twitter user. “Every moment is brilliant. So much fun! Thanks,” expressed another. “Mabel has been there, done that, and seen more fancy new managers come and go than you could shake a lovely big stick at. You can’t blame her for being disenfranchised,” joked a third.

“Glad to see Mabel and Olive getting valuable feedback and their contribution being recognised during these difficult times. *typing through tears of laughter*,” wrote yet another user of the micro-blogging site.

One person blamed Cotter for not recognising the true potential of Mabel and tweeted:

Employees are only as good as their bosses, and it looks like you’re not utilising Mabel in her correct role. I’d get her on a more creative task and I’m sure she will thrive with some good tutoring — Jack Reeve (@JackReeveTNC) May 11, 2020

To which, another Twitter user wittily replied, “I think the solution may be to remove Kevin the Doberman from accounts, so Mabel can focus on the job in paw. Unfortunately, Kevin has a record of distracting the likes of Mabel.”

“Thank you very much for those minutes of pure joy,” wrote a Twitter user and we feel the same too.

What do you think of the terrific trio?

