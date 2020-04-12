Sports commentator Andrew Cotter is back at it again. This time narrating a game that could be called dog chess

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 10:56 IST

If you’ve been around the Internet recently, you may have seen two canine cuties called Olive and Mabel. They are BBC sports commentator, Andrew Cotter’s pets. They have been capturing netizens attention because of their games which Cotter has been narrating in commentary style. The pet parent is back at it again with another lovely commentary!

This just over *one-minute-long video was posted on Twitter from Cotter’s official account on April 9. Captioned “Some sports are slower. More about the strategy”, it shows his two doggo’s sitting on the floor facing each other.

Olive has an orange play-bone in her mouth that Mabel wants. The commentary opens with, “So into the final minute. Olive in possession but this is where Mabel is strong. Chasing the game using that intensity we saw in the semi-final”. As the recording carries on so does Cotter’s explanation. He says, “And perhaps a few signs of overconfidence from her rival (Olive), a bit of showboating”. As Olive carries on toying with the play-bone Mabel patiently plans her next move.

Who wins? Well, you’re going to have to watch the video for that! Having seen this you would join the almost 15 million other people who have witnessed this slow match between Olive and Mabel.

Some sports are slower. More about the strategy. pic.twitter.com/JMBaGJ1tSd — Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) April 9, 2020

As Cotter said, some games are more about strategy and this one is so tactical, it almost looks like dog chess! Here is how tweeple reacted to it:

This is incredibly funny! — jon ronson (@jonronson) April 9, 2020

the final comment cost you the retweet but this is still the highest tier of content i’ve ever seen — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) April 9, 2020

To which Cotter responded with:

Understandable. Although she got a biscuit shortly after to make amends. — Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) April 9, 2020

Some had this to say:

DOGS BRUH🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) April 9, 2020

Please, when the rest of the sports come back, don't let this one go away! Thank you! — Chris Knight (@ChrisKnightfilm) April 9, 2020

What are your thoughts on this new type of sport?