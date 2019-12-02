Onion price hike memes leave people teary-eyed....with laughter

it-s-viral

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 17:58 IST

Onion price hike has turned this common cooking ingredient into almost a luxury item for many. But even after struggling under the burden of an immense rise of prices, netizens are giving quite a funny makeover to the tearful situation. Keeping up with the trend Twitter has flooded with memes which are giving a relatable feeling to its users.

Taking cues from desi culture references, memers have created some amusing memes that portrays the situation of the country. While some give a glimpse of how dear onions have become, some videos show how common man is protecting onion like a piece of jewellery.

Take a look at some of them:

Wife: Listen , At least once, take me to an expensive place😯



Husband: 😁

Come. Let's go👇 #OnionPrice pic.twitter.com/A1zzkvmsMv — தங்கமணிஸ்ரீரெங்கன்🇮🇳 (@LAKSHMIsonSTM) November 29, 2019

People in India after ordering onion dosa these days...#OnionPrice #OnionCrisis pic.twitter.com/IY707a8V99 — Husna Pervez حسنیٰ پرویز (@HusnaPervez) November 29, 2019

Keep the bag of onion locked because the price high in Assam.per kg 80 rupees. pic.twitter.com/Qwdq5irLim — rupnath sarma (@Rupnaths) November 28, 2019

Recently a case of stealing was reported from West Bengal where the thief didn’t touch the cashbox but stole onions worth almost Rs 50,000.

What do you think of these hilariously relatable memes?

Also read | People offer prayers to onions in Bihar to protest against price rise