Onion price hike memes leave people teary-eyed....with laughter
Onion price hike has generated tons of memes that are flooding Twitter.it-s-viral Updated: Dec 02, 2019 17:58 IST
Onion price hike has turned this common cooking ingredient into almost a luxury item for many. But even after struggling under the burden of an immense rise of prices, netizens are giving quite a funny makeover to the tearful situation. Keeping up with the trend Twitter has flooded with memes which are giving a relatable feeling to its users.
Taking cues from desi culture references, memers have created some amusing memes that portrays the situation of the country. While some give a glimpse of how dear onions have become, some videos show how common man is protecting onion like a piece of jewellery.
Take a look at some of them:
🥺🥺🥺 #OnionPrice pic.twitter.com/AX9hHO9ySF— ஆரஞ்சு குரங்கு💧 (@Orange_Monkeyy) November 30, 2019
When you ask piyaaj for salad.— Marwadi (@gaitonde07) November 28, 2019
Your mom: #OnionPrice pic.twitter.com/1sxWEbRN4I
Wife: Listen , At least once, take me to an expensive place😯— தங்கமணிஸ்ரீரெங்கன்🇮🇳 (@LAKSHMIsonSTM) November 29, 2019
Husband: 😁
Come. Let's go👇 #OnionPrice pic.twitter.com/A1zzkvmsMv
People in India after ordering onion dosa these days...#OnionPrice #OnionCrisis pic.twitter.com/IY707a8V99— Husna Pervez حسنیٰ پرویز (@HusnaPervez) November 29, 2019
Great moment now #OnionPrice pic.twitter.com/7wUbGYYslZ— #YAAMRAAZ (@synas100) November 25, 2019
#OnionPrices pic.twitter.com/Uf4sDVrPMz— Mohd Gufran Shaikh (@gufranshaikh91) November 30, 2019
Keep the bag of onion locked because the price high in Assam.per kg 80 rupees. pic.twitter.com/Qwdq5irLim— rupnath sarma (@Rupnaths) November 28, 2019
Exchange Offer !!!#iPhone #OnionCrisis 😾😌😌 pic.twitter.com/HmFHPd3Ffr— Engineer's💜Choice 💛 (@sumansekhar1) November 29, 2019
Recently a case of stealing was reported from West Bengal where the thief didn’t touch the cashbox but stole onions worth almost Rs 50,000.
What do you think of these hilariously relatable memes?
Also read | People offer prayers to onions in Bihar to protest against price rise