People offer prayers to onions in Bihar to protest against price rise

Some people were seen worshipping onions and also garlanded it.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 01, 2019 17:00 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Muzaffarpur
People in Bihar were seen protesting in an unusual way against rise in price of onions.
People in Bihar were seen protesting in an unusual way against rise in price of onions. (ANI)
         

In a unique protest against the high prices of onion, some members of Haqq-e Hindustan Morcha were seen offering prayers to the vegetable in Muzaffarpur here on Saturday.

Some people were seen worshipping onions and also garlanded it. “The morcha today express their views by organising this protest. These days, it is very difficult for a person belonging to a poor or middle-class family to buy onions. They can only see and offer prayers,” Morcha Rashtriya Sanyojak Tamanna Hashmi said.

He said that the government should take these demands seriously and take actions to level the price of onion in the country.

Several other protests have also been carried out at several places across the country in the past few days as the price of onion reportedly cross Rs 100 per km.

Earlier in September too the rise in price of onions left people teary-eyed. The sky-rocketing price of this basic cooking ingredients worried many. At that time, people flooded Twitter with all sorts of hilarious comments and memes.

